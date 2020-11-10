Wisconsin Badgers in the NFL Report: Week Nine
Sundays are starting to belong to the Badgers.
With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team.
Here are some of their highlights from week nine of the NFL season.
STAR OF THE WEEK
J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
Playing in his 120th career game, Watt recorded his 100th career sack on Jacksonville’s Jake Luton, making him the 42nd player to reach that number (official/unofficial list). Watt had two tackles, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in 68 defensive snaps, helping the Texans win their second game.
Sack #100 was a beaut for JJ Watt

It's all about the team for @JJWatt after his 100th career sack.

WILSON HAS ROUGH DAY
One of the leading candidates for league most valuable player in 2020, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had a tough day in Orchard Park, New York. While Wilson threw for 390 yards and two touchdowns, Wilson was intercepted twice (once in the end zone) and fumbled twice in a 44-34 loss at Buffalo. The Bills also took away Wilson’s ability to run, limiting him to only five yards on two carries while delivering five sacks and hitting him 11 times.
WISCONSIN CONTRIBUTIONS
Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints
Baun played two snaps on defense and 13 on special teams in New Orleans’ 38-3 blowout win over Tampa Bay Sunday night.
Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions
Returning to the field for the first time since week four, Cephus had two catches for 31 yards (long of 20) in 31 offensive snaps. He also played 10 snaps on special teams in the Lions’ loss at Minnesota.
Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings
Connelly played six special teams snaps in Minnesota’s win over Detroit.
Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
Playing 44 snaps on offense, Gordon had six carries for 18 yards, one carry for nine yards and a tackle in Denver’s 34-27 loss at Atlanta.
Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders
Ingold had one catch for six yards, playing just six reps on offense and seven snaps on special teams, in the Raiders’ wild 31-26 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Played three snaps on offensive and 20 snaps on special teams in the Jaguars’ home loss to the Houston Texans.
Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Keeping his starting spot at the middle linebacker position, Schobert finished with six tackles, a half sack and a quarterback hurry in playing 61 of 64 defensive snaps.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Continuing to split time at the position, Taylor had 27 yards on six carries but a 1-yard touchdown, the only score of the day for the Colts. Taylor also had two catches for seven yards in playing just 21 snaps, partly because of a first-quarter fumble that was returned for a 65-yard touchdown (his first fumble in 125 carries) and the offense running just six run plays in the second half.
Touchdown, @Colts!


Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins
Van Ginkel had a quiet start at middle linebacker, registering one special teams tackle. He played 24 snaps on defense and 22 on special teams.
T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Playing 66 defensive snaps (and five special teams snaps), Watt finished with only one tackle, but it was a half sack. He also delivered three quarterback hits and a pass deflection in the Steelers’ 24-19 comeback win at the Dallas Cowboys.
James White, RB, New England Patriots
While gaining no yards on his two carries, White had four catches for 22 yards (five targets) in the Patriots’ last-second victory over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.
MEN IN THE TRENCHES
Tyler Biadasz, C, Dallas Cowboys (did not play)
Michael Deiter, OL, Miami Dolphins (played six special teams reps)
Ryan Ramczyk, OT, New Orleans Saints (started at right tackle and played 63 of 73 snaps and six special teams snaps)
Rick Wagner, OT, Green Bay Packers (started at right tackle and played 35 snaps and three on special teams before leaving with a knee injury)
Kevin Zeitler, OG, New York Giants (started at right guard and played all 77 snaps and five on special teams)
Bye Week
Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
David Edwards, OG, Los Angeles Rams
T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Rob Havenstein, OT, Los Angeles Rams
Inactive
Beau Allen, DT, New England Patriots
Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Injured Reserve
Vince Biegel, LB, Miami Dolphins (foot)
Jack Cichy, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (hamstring)
Ryan Groy, OL, Los Angeles Chargers (COVID)
Leon Jacobs, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (ACL)
Practice Squad
Beau Benzschawel, OG, Detroit Lions
Natrell Jamerson, S, Carolina Panthers
Chris Orr, LB, Carolina Panthers