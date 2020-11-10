Here are some of their highlights from week nine of the NFL season.

With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team.

Sundays are starting to belong to the Badgers.

Playing in his 120th career game, Watt recorded his 100th career sack on Jacksonville’s Jake Luton, making him the 42nd player to reach that number (official/unofficial list). Watt had two tackles, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in 68 defensive snaps, helping the Texans win their second game.

It's all about the team for @JJWatt after his 100th career sack. #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/Hn6FCS7Ncd

One of the leading candidates for league most valuable player in 2020, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had a tough day in Orchard Park, New York. While Wilson threw for 390 yards and two touchdowns, Wilson was intercepted twice (once in the end zone) and fumbled twice in a 44-34 loss at Buffalo. The Bills also took away Wilson’s ability to run, limiting him to only five yards on two carries while delivering five sacks and hitting him 11 times.

Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints

Baun played two snaps on defense and 13 on special teams in New Orleans’ 38-3 blowout win over Tampa Bay Sunday night.

Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions

Returning to the field for the first time since week four, Cephus had two catches for 31 yards (long of 20) in 31 offensive snaps. He also played 10 snaps on special teams in the Lions’ loss at Minnesota.

Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Connelly played six special teams snaps in Minnesota’s win over Detroit.

Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

Playing 44 snaps on offense, Gordon had six carries for 18 yards, one carry for nine yards and a tackle in Denver’s 34-27 loss at Atlanta.

Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders

Ingold had one catch for six yards, playing just six reps on offense and seven snaps on special teams, in the Raiders’ wild 31-26 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Played three snaps on offensive and 20 snaps on special teams in the Jaguars’ home loss to the Houston Texans.

Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Keeping his starting spot at the middle linebacker position, Schobert finished with six tackles, a half sack and a quarterback hurry in playing 61 of 64 defensive snaps.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Continuing to split time at the position, Taylor had 27 yards on six carries but a 1-yard touchdown, the only score of the day for the Colts. Taylor also had two catches for seven yards in playing just 21 snaps, partly because of a first-quarter fumble that was returned for a 65-yard touchdown (his first fumble in 125 carries) and the offense running just six run plays in the second half.