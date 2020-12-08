With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team. Here are some of their highlights from week 13 of the NFL season.



Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) scores his first career touchdown against the Chicago Bears (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

STAR OF THE WEEK

Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars One of the best players on a bad team, Schobert continues to validate the massive contract the Jaguars gave him in the offseason. Playing 90 of the 91 defensive snaps in Jacksonville’s 27-24 overtime loss at Minnesota, Schobert had a team-high 12 tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits, two passes defended and an interception on the first play of the second half, which he returned 43 yards for the touchdown. Schobert’s performance made him only the third player in Jaguars history to have at least one sack and a pick-six in the same game.

JAGS GET THE PICK SIX TO START THE 2ND HALF 🎁

pic.twitter.com/JEMjkghB2o — PFF (@PFF) December 6, 2020

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions The NFL rookie’s first career touchdown pass was highlight-reel worthy. Using a slight arm bar to gain separation on the cornerback, Cephus hauled in a 49-yard touchdown pass in rainy conditions while falling to the turf. Playing on 31 of the 68 offensive snaps, Cephus finished with two catches for 63 yards, as the Lions came from 10 points down to beat the Chicago Bears and give former Wisconsin quarterback Darrell Bevell the win in his NFL coaching debut.

Go deep indeed, @QoDeep_87‼️



49 yards from Stafford to Cephus for the rook's first career TD.#DETvsCHI | 📺 FOX | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/AC1MqTaQGN — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2020

WISCONSIN CONTRIBUTIONS

Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints Although playing on only nine defensive snaps, Baun assisted on two tackles to the Saints’ 21-16 victory at the Atlanta Falcons. Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles Played 19 special teams reps in the Eagles’ 30-16 loss at Green Bay. Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings Connelly played 22 special teams snaps and had one tackle in Minnesota’s 27-24 overtime win over Jacksonville. T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles Edwards played 21 defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps, finishing with two tackles, a sack and a QB hit on Aaron Rodgers. Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals Earning 19 snaps on offense, and another eight on special teams, Erickson had a season-high two catches for a season-best 17 yards (on three targets) and added two punt returns for 13 yards (long of 9) in the Bengals’ 19-7 loss to Miami. Troy Fumagalli, TE, Denver Broncos Playing nine snaps on special teams and seven on offense, Fumagalli did not catch his only pass target in Denver’s 22-16 loss at Pittsburgh. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos Playing 35 offensive snaps, Gordon rushed 15 times for 131 yards, a robust 8.7 yards per carry average, and had one catch for 11 yards. The 131 rushing yards was a season high for Gordon and the most he’s rushed for since October 2018.

Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders Playing 13 snaps on offense and 15 on special teams, Ingold had one catch for two yards as the Raiders avoided the upset against the winless New York Jets with a 31-28 win. Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars After missing last week’s game with a hand injury, Ogunbowale returned to play 10 offensive snaps and 24 special teams reps in the loss at Minnesota. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts Returning from the COVID/reserved list, Taylor looked fresh and played that way. He led the Colts with 91 rushing yards on 13 carries and caught three passes for 44 yards. His biggest catch coming on fourth-and-4, when he was left unchecked on a wheel route and went 39 yards for the touchdown in the Colts’ 26-20 win over the Texans.

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins Starting at linebacker and playing 22 snaps, as well as 19 on special teams, Van Ginkel finished with one special teams tackle. Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers Watt played three offensive snaps and 24 special teams reps in the Steelers’ 23-17 home loss to Washington, becoming the last unbeaten team to lose this season. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans Playing 68 of the 69 defensive snaps, Watt finished with six tackles but four of them went for a loss, including a 7-yard sack of Phillip Rivers in Houston’s loss to Indianapolis. It was his first sack in four games. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers Watt delivered another active performance, finishing with six tackles, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. Entering the final four weeks of the regular season, Watt is making a strong case for league defensive MVP honors, as he leads the NFL in tackles for loss, sacks, pressures and QB hits, as well as pass rush win rate.

James White, RB, New England Patriots White had a team-high three catches on his 19 offensive snaps, but they combined for just one yard. New England starting quarterback Cam Newton passed for just 69 yards, but the Patriots beat the LA Chargers 45-0. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks Unfortunately for Wilson, he’s going to have to wait another year for NFL MVP consideration. Wilson and Seattle continued its late-season struggles, as Wilson finished 27-for-43 for 263 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Seahawks’ 17-12 home loss to the Giants. Wilson also ran for 45 yards on seven carries, but the Seahawks were 4-for-15 on third and fourth down.

MEN IN THE TRENCHES