After falling behind twice in the first half, No. 15 Wisconsin regained momentum and defeated Nebraska, 37-21, in Lincoln. Big plays led to two UW touchdowns in the first half from wide receivers Aron Cruickshank and A.J. Taylor. And although it struggled for most of the afternoon, Wisconsin's defense made timely plays to ensure the win. Let's get to BadgerBlitz.com's weekly grades, position-by-position.

QUARTERBACK: B/C

Jack Coan struggled with some inconsistency throughout the afternoon, completing 13 of his 21 attempts for 162 yards and a touchdown. Late in the first quarter, the junior stepped up and delivered a big throw right at the sticks on fourth down for a conversion that led to a field goal. On the ensuing Wisconsin possession, Coan delivered a pass to A.J. Taylor where the senior receiver did most of the work en route to a 55-yard score. In a goal-to-go situation at the end of the first half, the Sayville, N.Y., native missed wide receiver Quintez Cephus on second down, then threw the ball behind Taylor, who was in single coverage right in front of the goal line. However, the most positive stat for Coan was the zero in the turnover column.

RUNNING BACK: A

No player in the history of college football has rushed for more yards through his junior season than Jonathan Taylor



NOBODY!



One-on-one with @JayT23 after today's 37-21 win at Nebraska#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/8s7PlJ5k0A — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 16, 2019

Not only was Saturday another massive day for Jonathan Taylor, but it was also historic. Taylor passed Georgia legend Herschel Walker for the most career rushing yards through a running back's junior year. The record-breaking burst came near the beginning of the fourth quarter when Taylor gained three yards on first down. Taylor finished with 204 yards on 25 carries and added two catches for 11 yards. Redshirt freshman Nakia Watson also ran the football hard and finished with eight carries for a total of 36 yards on the ground.

WIDE RECEIVER: B

A.J. TAYLOR 💪



He takes a BIG hit but stays on his feet to give @BadgerFootball the lead. pic.twitter.com/QayBs7koDt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2019

It was a quiet day for Wisconsin's receiving corp salvaged by a very loud touchdown from A.J. Taylor. In the middle of the second quarter with the Badgers trailing, 14-10, the senior turned a 15-yard gain into a touchdown when he made three Nebraska players miss in the open field. It was also the turning point of this football game, momentum-wise, as Wisconsin never surrendered the lead after the 55-yard score. Taylor finished with two catches for 65 total yards and the touchdown. Redshirt sophomore Kendric Pryor finished with three grabs for 30 yards, and Quintez Cephus ended the day with a quiet three receptions for 23 yards. Though he didn't catch a pass on Saturday, junior Danny Davis ran the ball three times for 48 yards -- which included a 29-yard gain late in the fourth quarter to ice the game in Wisconsin's favor.

TIGHT END: B/C

A quiet day for Wisconsin's passing attack also lead to a quiet day from Jake Ferguson. The redshirt sophomore caught only one pass for 14 yards. Overall, this Badgers' passing attack played second fiddle to the ground game.

OFFENSIVE LINE: A

Can’t say how much it means to have you guys leading the way 🗣💯 https://t.co/TXzKswMshi — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) November 16, 2019

Wisconsin's offense absolutely dominated the line of scrimmage against Nebraska. Cole Van Lanen, David Moorman, Tyler Biadasz, David Moorman and Logan Bruss deserve all the praise in the world from Taylor, who had acres of space to run into on multiple occasions. In addition to the 200-plus yard day from Taylor, Wisconsin's line did not allow a sack. This group has stepped up mightily over the last two weeks and could be the biggest difference between Wisconsin's two losses and two wins over the last four weeks.

DEFENSIVE LINE: C

On the opposite side of the football, Wisconsin lost the battle in the ground game. Dedrick Mills had the most yards by a single back against Wisconsin all year as he took only 17 carries for 188 yards and a touchdown. He consistently broke into the secondary and wreaked havoc for this Badgers' defense. Redshirt junior defensive end Garrett Rand recorded a key fourth-down stop against Mills, however, in the first half inside Wisconsin territory. Former walk-on Matt Henningsen recorded three tackles.



INSIDE LINEBACKERS: B/C

For a Wisconsin defense that struggled for most of the day, it was two inside linebackers who combined for a big play. On the first Nebraska play following A.J. Taylor's second quarter touchdown, Chris Orr deflected a pass that ended up in the hands of fellow inside linebacker Jack Sanborn for Wisconsin's lone interception. Orr, the senior, was phenomenal all day, and Nebraska left the 'backer unblocked for his only sack of the afternoon. He finished with five total tackles and two quarterback hurries. Sanborn was quiet outside of the interception and finished with three total tackles.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS: C

Wisconsin struggled to stop Martinez's dual threat ability in the first half, but adjusted well. The Nebraska quarterback finished with 16 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Zack Baun was fooled early by a Martinez scamper, but adjusted and finished with two total sacks and four total tackles. Redshirt junior Noah Burks recorded one tackle and a pass breakup on the afternoon. Overall, this defense struggled to make plays in the open field against Mills and the Nebraska run game.

CORNERBACKS: B/C

The defensive struggles for Wisconsin were certainly more up front than they were in the secondary, but it wasn't necessarily a dominant performance from this group. Martinez was inconsistent throwing the football as he has been throughout the year, and finished just 13-for-23 on his passing attempts for 220 yards. Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams finished with three total tackles each, but the best Badger corner on Saturday was Rachad Wildgoose. The sophomore from South Florida finished with four total tackles, one for loss, and made high-IQ plays throughout the afternoon.

SAFETY: B/C

It was mixed reviews for the safety group on Saturday. Colin Wilder finished with one total tackle, and was completely fooled by J.D. Spielman late in the third for a Nebraska touchdown. The Houston transfer was wrong-footed and found himself in no man's land, allowing an easy pitch and catch touchdown for the Cornhuskers. Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson both played well for Wisconsin. The former finished with six total tackles and snuffed out a designed quarterback draw for Nebraska on their first possession. Pearson had a team-high 10 total tackles, largely due to the amount of times Mills broke into the secondary for Nebraska. The redshirt freshman made plays in the open field against the Nebraska backs, including a key fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Aron Cruickshank flipped on the afterburners on this kickoff return! 🔥



We're all tied up in Nebraska#OnWisconsin || #Badgers pic.twitter.com/YT4ySiHz1m — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 16, 2019

Where has this special teams been for Wisconsin all year? It started with Cruickshank taking a kickoff 89 yards to the house following Nebraska's opening touchdown. Fantastic blocking and the speed of Cruickshank combined for the electric score. Collin Larsh connected on all three of his field goal attempts and all four extra point opportunities. The redshirt sophomore's longest was from 31 yards out.

OVERALL: B