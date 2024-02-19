Wisconsin Badgers fall out of AP Top 25
Wisconsin dropped out of Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll after it started last week ranked No. 20.
The Badgers have lost five of their last six contests and are coming off an overtime road defeat at the hands of Iowa. They are in action again on Tuesday against Maryland.
"I don't know if we've ever been where I wanted us to be defensively all year," head coach Greg Gard said after the loss to the Hawkeyes. "We've been pretty efficient offensively. We just haven't taken steps consistently enough defensively ... All through the lineup, we've got to be better, so that's the challenge."
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|
No. 1
|
UConn
|
24-2
|
1550
|
No. 2
|
Houston
|
22-3
|
1473
|
No. 3
|
Purdue
|
23-3
|
1414
|
No. 4
|
Arizona
|
20-5
|
1373
|
No. 5
|
Tennessee
|
19-6
|
1230
|
No. 6
|
Iowa State
|
20-5
|
1160
|
No. 7
|
Marquette
|
19-6
|
1144
|
No. 8
|
Duke
|
20-5
|
1116
|
No. 9
|
Kansas
|
20-6
|
1065
|
No. 10
|
North Carolina
|
20-6
|
1044
|
No. 11
|
Baylor
|
19-6
|
959
|
No. 12
|
Illinois
|
19-6
|
853
|
No. 13
|
Alabama
|
18-7
|
803
|
No. 14
|
Auburn
|
20-6
|
690
|
No. 15
|
Creighton
|
19-7
|
612
|
No. 16
|
Dayton
|
21-4
|
584
|
No. 17
|
Kentucky
|
18-7
|
540
|
No. 18
|
St. Mary's
|
21-6
|
486
|
No. 19
|
San Diego State
|
20-6
|
374
|
No. 20
|
South Carolina
|
21-5
|
346
|
No. 21
|
Washington State
|
20-6
|
215
|
No. 22
|
Colorado State
|
20-6
|
171
|
No. 23
|
Texas Tech
|
18-7
|
135
|
No. 24
|
Florida
|
18-7
|
124
|
No. 25
|
BYU
|
18-7
|
123
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Virginia 103, Gonzaga 99, Wisconsin 88, Michigan St. 64, TCU 54, South Florida 45, New Mexico 27, FAU 27, Utah St. 22, Grand Canyon 16, Nevada 11, Pittsburgh 4, Clemson 3, Appalachian St 1, McNeese St. 1, Drake 1.
