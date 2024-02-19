Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Wisconsin Badgers fall out of AP Top 25

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Wisconsin dropped out of Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll after it started last week ranked No. 20.

The Badgers have lost five of their last six contests and are coming off an overtime road defeat at the hands of Iowa. They are in action again on Tuesday against Maryland.

"I don't know if we've ever been where I wanted us to be defensively all year," head coach Greg Gard said after the loss to the Hawkeyes. "We've been pretty efficient offensively. We just haven't taken steps consistently enough defensively ... All through the lineup, we've got to be better, so that's the challenge."

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)
Advertisement
Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll
Rank  Team Record Points

No. 1

UConn

24-2

1550

No. 2

Houston

22-3

1473

No. 3

Purdue

23-3

1414

No. 4

Arizona

20-5

1373

No. 5

Tennessee

19-6

1230

No. 6

Iowa State

20-5

1160

No. 7

Marquette

19-6

1144

No. 8

Duke

20-5

1116

No. 9

Kansas

20-6

1065

No. 10

North Carolina

20-6

1044

No. 11

Baylor

19-6

959

No. 12

Illinois

19-6

853

No. 13

Alabama

18-7

803

No. 14

Auburn

20-6

690

No. 15

Creighton

19-7

612

No. 16

Dayton

21-4

584

No. 17

Kentucky

18-7

540

No. 18

St. Mary's

21-6

486

No. 19

San Diego State

20-6

374

No. 20

South Carolina

21-5

346

No. 21

Washington State

20-6

215

No. 22

Colorado State

20-6

171

No. 23

Texas Tech

18-7

135

No. 24

Florida

18-7

124

No. 25

BYU

18-7

123

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Virginia 103, Gonzaga 99, Wisconsin 88, Michigan St. 64, TCU 54, South Florida 45, New Mexico 27, FAU 27, Utah St. 22, Grand Canyon 16, Nevada 11, Pittsburgh 4, Clemson 3, Appalachian St 1, McNeese St. 1, Drake 1.


_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement