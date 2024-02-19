Wisconsin dropped out of Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll after it started last week ranked No. 20.

The Badgers have lost five of their last six contests and are coming off an overtime road defeat at the hands of Iowa. They are in action again on Tuesday against Maryland.

"I don't know if we've ever been where I wanted us to be defensively all year," head coach Greg Gard said after the loss to the Hawkeyes. "We've been pretty efficient offensively. We just haven't taken steps consistently enough defensively ... All through the lineup, we've got to be better, so that's the challenge."