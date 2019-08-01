Wisconsin Badgers fall camp No. 1: Tight end depth a big question mark
MADISON-- Thursday morning, Paul Chryst kicked off his fifth fall camp during his head coaching tenure at Wisconsin.
Media were allowed inside Camp Randall Stadium for the first 30 minutes of the session, so not much could be deciphered as the team worked on special teams and small position work. However, one observation included redshirt junior Seth Currens, who moved from safety to middle linebacker this spring, included with the tight ends.
Fellow redshirt junior Gabe Lloyd did not practice Thursday. In fact, UW's 110-man fall camp roster did not include Lloyd, the walk-on from Green Bay, and a UW official confirmed the tight end was having surgery Thursday for what the program called a right leg injury. For that matter, Coy Wanner, another walk-on tight end, was also not on the roster and currently has a left leg injury.
#Badgers working on drills. pic.twitter.com/1JQhFRqF6o— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 1, 2019
Quick roster note: inside linebacker Marty Strey is not on the 110-man fall camp roster, along with the following four players seen below:
|Player
|Injury
|
S Dante Caputo
|
Right Leg
|
TE Gabe Lloyd
|
Right Leg
|
WR Emmet Perry
|
Right Leg
|
TE Coy Wanner
|
Left Leg
|OUT
|LIMITED
|
CB Dean Engram (right leg)
|
OL Logan Brown (left arm)
|
FB Quan Easterling (right leg)
|
RB Julius Davis (core)
|
CB James Williams (right leg)
QUICK OBSERVATIONS
Again, there was not a lot to gather from the 30 available minutes. However, a couple notes:
*Running backs Jonathan Taylor, Bradrick Shaw and Julius Davis caught balls from the jugs machine early on.
*Tight end Luke Benzschawel, at a listed 276 pounds, really does not look like he is that heavy. Tight ends coach Mickey Turner told BadgerBlitz.com on Wednesday that he thinks Benzschawel "just kind of finally bought in to like, 'Yeah, I'm a big dude. I don't mind carrying this weight." The veteran assistant and former Badgers player also noted the extra pounds on the redshirt junior is not wearing him down.
"It's hard if you put that weight on and you feel sluggish," Turner said. "He feels good so, hey man, big dude moving around. I'll take that."
*During a simulated field goal session towards the end of availability, it appeared Collin Larsh and Connor Allen were the placekicker and holder, respectively.
#Badgers RB Jonathan Taylor catching passes during Wisconsin’s first fall camp practice. pic.twitter.com/p11PKWyb9a— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 1, 2019
#Badgers RB Julius Davis (@juliusdavis32) catching passes early on during practice. pic.twitter.com/RrNFvvXyKt— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 1, 2019
WISCONSIN NO. 17 IN PRESEASON AMWAY COACHES POLL
Along with watch list season, get ready for preseason poll season. Wisconsin starts the 2019 season tied with UCF for No. 17 in the initial Amway Coaches Poll released on Thursday.
Six other Big Ten teams join UW as ranked in this poll. Ohio State (No. 5) and Michigan (No. 7) crack the top 10, while Penn State (No. 14), Iowa (No. 19), Michigan State (No. 20) and Northwestern (No. 25) fill out the rest of the conference representatives.
Clemson and Alabama take the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.