MADISON-- Thursday morning, Paul Chryst kicked off his fifth fall camp during his head coaching tenure at Wisconsin. Media were allowed inside Camp Randall Stadium for the first 30 minutes of the session, so not much could be deciphered as the team worked on special teams and small position work. However, one observation included redshirt junior Seth Currens, who moved from safety to middle linebacker this spring, included with the tight ends. Fellow redshirt junior Gabe Lloyd did not practice Thursday. In fact, UW's 110-man fall camp roster did not include Lloyd, the walk-on from Green Bay, and a UW official confirmed the tight end was having surgery Thursday for what the program called a right leg injury. For that matter, Coy Wanner, another walk-on tight end, was also not on the roster and currently has a left leg injury.

Wisconsin's Seth Currens (10) working with the tight ends on Thursday. (Credit: Jake Kocorowski) (Jake Kocorowski)

Quick roster note: inside linebacker Marty Strey is not on the 110-man fall camp roster, along with the following four players seen below:

2019 Wisconsin Fall Camp Injury List (Non 110-Man Roster) Player Injury S Dante Caputo Right Leg TE Gabe Lloyd Right Leg WR Emmet Perry Right Leg TE Coy Wanner Left Leg

2019 Wisconsin Fall Camp Injury List (110-Man Roster) OUT LIMITED CB Dean Engram (right leg) OL Logan Brown (left arm) FB Quan Easterling (right leg) RB Julius Davis (core) CB James Williams (right leg)

QUICK OBSERVATIONS

Again, there was not a lot to gather from the 30 available minutes. However, a couple notes: *Running backs Jonathan Taylor, Bradrick Shaw and Julius Davis caught balls from the jugs machine early on. *Tight end Luke Benzschawel, at a listed 276 pounds, really does not look like he is that heavy. Tight ends coach Mickey Turner told BadgerBlitz.com on Wednesday that he thinks Benzschawel "just kind of finally bought in to like, 'Yeah, I'm a big dude. I don't mind carrying this weight." The veteran assistant and former Badgers player also noted the extra pounds on the redshirt junior is not wearing him down. "It's hard if you put that weight on and you feel sluggish," Turner said. "He feels good so, hey man, big dude moving around. I'll take that." *During a simulated field goal session towards the end of availability, it appeared Collin Larsh and Connor Allen were the placekicker and holder, respectively.

#Badgers RB Jonathan Taylor catching passes during Wisconsin’s first fall camp practice. pic.twitter.com/p11PKWyb9a — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 1, 2019

WISCONSIN NO. 17 IN PRESEASON AMWAY COACHES POLL