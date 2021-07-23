Wisconsin Badgers Elite 8: July Edition for the 2022 class
The Sweet 16/Elite 8 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.
No. 8: Defensive tackle Quentel Jones
Offers: Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Oregon, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: 16
Official visits: Miami (June 4), Tennessee (June 25)
The Word: Three-star defensive tackle Quentel Jones did not take his planned official visit to Wisconsin in June. The Badgers could turn up the heat again this fall if they still have a need at defensive tackle.
