Story: The previous coaching staff at Wisconsin offered Ituka, 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, in May of 2022. The Badgers got him on campus for the first time in April and again the weekend June 9. Ituka racked up offers from Tennessee, Cincinnati, Boston College and Syracuse, among many others, during the course of his recruitment. He only took one official (to UW) this month.

Primary recruiter: Devon Spalding

Comparison on the current roster: There isn't a great comparison on Wisconsin's current roster. Jackson Acker might be the closest, but he's not as compact and stout in comparison to Ituka.

Going back to past Wisconsin backs, Ituka has a little P.J. Hill in him in terms of body composition. If UW gets 3,942 yards and 42 touchdowns - Hill's career numbers in Madison - out of Ituka, it will be thrilled.

Quick take: I'll admit Ituka was not one of the recruiting priorities I expected to carry over from Paul Chryst to Luke Fickell. But the new staff felt strongly enough to add him to this class despite being in a good spot with higher-rated athletes at the position. Maybe coordinator Phil Longo sees a little Javonte Williams (former North Carolina tailback) in Ituka. Both have a similar build at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds.

Ituka should give the Badgers a powerful between-the-tackles runner, something that is crucial in the Big Ten, especially as the temperatures dip. With Braelon Allen likely gone after next season and Acker heading into his fourth year at UW, taking a different body type certainly makes sense. I also like Ituka's fit in RPO looks as a one-cut-and-go runner.