Story: Wisconsin offered Clark, 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, in March of 2024 and hosted him for the first time this past weekend. Clark racked up offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Minnesota, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Kansas, among others, prior to his commitment.

Primary recruiter: AJ Blazek

Comparison on the current roster: Leyton Nelson

Quick take: Clark is a nice win for Wisconsin after it saw Jack Shaffer (Iowa State), Avery Gach (Michigan) and Jack Lange (Missouri) come of the board this week. The three-star prospect gives the Badgers a nice tackle in this class to pair with Michael Roeske, an in-state talent from Wautoma.

In Clark, UW is getting another long body and nice frame. He's athletic for his size but will need to get stronger over the next few seasons. I like his ability to move in space and it will be interesting to see if projects to left tackle with Roeske on the opposite side. Clark has strong footwork right now but maybe not the elite bend you look for in prized left tackle. There's high-upside potential, however, in Blazek's first high school commitment with the Badgers.