Wisconsin Badgers basketball recruiting board: 2022 bigs
With high school basketball heading into its final stretch in the month of March, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's recruiting targets, by position, in the 2022 class.
Today we conclude in the frontcourt, where UW has already offered three projected "bigs" in the junior cycle.
RELATED: Wisconsin Badgers basketball big board: 2022 guards | Wisconsin Badgers basketball big board: 2022 wings |
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin's frontcourt will likely look much different next season. Seniors Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers are expected to begin their professional careers, though neither has made an official announcement. There are also question marks surrounding freshman Ben Carlson, who hasn't practiced since December due to an upper body injury. Regardless of Carlson's future, head coach Greg Gard may need to take a long look at the transfer market with Steven Crowl, Joe Hedstrom and freshman Chris Hodges the only other scholarship centers expected on the 2021-22 roster. So far in the junior cycle, the Badgers have sent out three offers to prospects in this category.
OFFERED PROSPECTS
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news