With high school basketball heading into its final stretch in the month of March, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's recruiting targets, by position, in the 2022 class.

Today we conclude in the frontcourt, where UW has already offered three projected "bigs" in the junior cycle.

RELATED: Wisconsin Badgers basketball big board: 2022 guards | Wisconsin Badgers basketball big board: 2022 wings |