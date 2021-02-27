 So far in the 2022 class, the Badgers have extended three offers to projected wings.
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-27 10:00:00 -0600') }} basketball

Wisconsin Badgers basketball big board: 2022 wings

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
With high school basketball heading into its final stretch in the month of March, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's recruiting targets, by position, in the 2022 class.

Today we continue with the wings, where UW has already offered three prospects in the junior cycle.

RELATED: Wisconsin Badgers basketball big board: 2022 guards

QUICK BREAKDOWN 

Three-star wing Jaden Schutt is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2022 class.
Three-star wing Jaden Schutt is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2022 class. (Rivals.com)

For a good chunk of the 2021 recruiting cycle, Wisconsin looked to add a shooter with length to a group that already included Matthew Mors, Chris Hodges and Chucky Hepburn. The staff missed on Max Christie, Isaiah Barnes, Julian Roper, Louis Lesmond, Lucas Taylor and James Graham before it landed Markus Ilver, who, at 6-foot-8 and 205 pounds, has a nice perimeter skill-set. Despite his signature, that specific need will likely carry over to the 2022 class, where the staff has extended offers to Jaden Schutt (Yorkville, IL), Camden Heide (Wayzata, MN) and Braeden Moore (Nashville, TN).

OFFERED PROSPECTS 

