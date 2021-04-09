 Quarterback Graham Mertz battled a shoulder injury in 2020
Wisconsin Badgers 3-2-1: What we've learned from Week 1 of spring camp

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
With just over one week of spring camp now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com reexamines our 3-2-1 feature, where we tell you three things we learned, ask two questions and make one bold prediction.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED 

Redshirt senior Logan Bruss is back at right tackle.
Redshirt senior Logan Bruss is back at right tackle. (Jake Kocorowski)

1. Joe Rudolph laid out Wisconsin's offensive line depth

Wisconsin lost two starters on the offensive line from the 2020 roster - Jon Dietzen and Cole Van Lanen. But earlier this week, position coach Joe Rudolph said he likes UW's current two-deep this spring.

“In one word, competitive,” Rudolph said Wednesday. “This is about as competitive a group for jobs as we’ve had.”

A few things Rudolph highlighted were expected: fifth-year seniors Josh Seltzner and Kayden Lyles are back at left guard and center, respectively. But Rudolph also announced a few tweaks, such as Tyler Beach moving from right to left tackle, Logan Bruss shifting from right guard to right tackle and Jack Nelson sliding inside to right guard. The No. 2 group, from left to right, includes Logan Brown, Cormac Sampson, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney and Trey Wedig.

“There are some things that you’re like, ‘Wow, Holy Crap,’ and then there’s some inconsistency of play you just can’t afford to have,” Rudolph said of Brown, a high four-star prospect coming out of high school.

“Trey Wedig, there’s a ton of things that show up on tape that he does naturally. For such a big person, the way he steps off the ball, the way that he sets, just some things that he makes looks are surprising. The thing he needs to do is let it loose a little bit more, and I think that will be the area he needs to show in these last 11 practices.”

Projected Offensive Line Depth Chart (Spring)
Pos. First-Team Second-Team Third-Team

LT

Tyler Beach

Logan Brown

Joe Tippmann

LG

Josh Seltzner

Cormac Sampson

Dylan Barrett

C

Kayden Lyles

Tanor Bortolini

Blake Smithback

RG

Jack Nelson

Michael Furtney

Ben Barten

RT

Logan Bruss

Trey Wedig

Riley Mahlman

2. Graham Mertz battled a shoulder injury in 2020

