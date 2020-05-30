 Jack Pugh was likely the start of a recruiting run for Wisconsin
Wisconsin Badgers 3-2-1: Recruiting run on the horizon?

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

In BadgerBlitz.com's latest 3-2-1 column, we examine the potential for a big recruiting run for Wisconsin in the next few weeks.


THREE THINGS WE'VE LEARNED SO FAR THIS SPRING 

Four-star cornerback Ricardo Hallman could be close to committing to Wisconsin.
Four-star cornerback Ricardo Hallman could be close to committing to Wisconsin.

1. Not being able to take on-campus visits has had positive and negative results

First the negatives. A few recruits who wanted to get to Madison for the first time this spring have come off the board, a list that includes Jeremiah Pittman (Iowa), Tyler Kiehne (UCLA) and Beau Freyler (Iowa State), among others. Others, such as Arden Walker, seem to be trending in the wrong direction.

But the shutdown has helped with other prospects, such as Jake Chaney and Antwan Roberts, both of whom bumped up their respective commitment dates in order to secure a spot in UW's 2021 class. Additionally, Wisconsin's junior day on March 1 is still fresh in the heads of Jack Pugh (recently committed), T.J. Bollers, RJ Regan and Darryl Peterson, among others. Without being able to take on-campus visit, the Badgers have been able to stay in the top position for all four prospects this spring.

2. Jack Pugh was likely the start of a recruiting run for Wisconsin


