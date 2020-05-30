Wisconsin Badgers 3-2-1: Recruiting run on the horizon?
In BadgerBlitz.com's latest 3-2-1 column, we examine the potential for a big recruiting run for Wisconsin in the next few weeks.
THREE THINGS WE'VE LEARNED SO FAR THIS SPRING
1. Not being able to take on-campus visits has had positive and negative results
First the negatives. A few recruits who wanted to get to Madison for the first time this spring have come off the board, a list that includes Jeremiah Pittman (Iowa), Tyler Kiehne (UCLA) and Beau Freyler (Iowa State), among others. Others, such as Arden Walker, seem to be trending in the wrong direction.
But the shutdown has helped with other prospects, such as Jake Chaney and Antwan Roberts, both of whom bumped up their respective commitment dates in order to secure a spot in UW's 2021 class. Additionally, Wisconsin's junior day on March 1 is still fresh in the heads of Jack Pugh (recently committed), T.J. Bollers, RJ Regan and Darryl Peterson, among others. Without being able to take on-campus visit, the Badgers have been able to stay in the top position for all four prospects this spring.
2. Jack Pugh was likely the start of a recruiting run for Wisconsin
May 25, 2020
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news