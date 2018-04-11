Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard announced the addition of point guard Tai Strickland and center Joe Hedstrom to the Badgers' 2018 recruiting class Wednesday. The two joined three-star forward Taylor Currie , who signed his national letter of intent during the early signing period in November.

“We are very excited to add Tai to our program,” Gard said in a release through the university. “His commitment to hard work, academics, and achievement at the highest level will be a welcome addition to Wisconsin. Tai’s background and pedigree will give him the tools and the foundation to thrive and succeed at all levels at the University of Wisconsin.

“As a transfer student at St. Petersburg High School, Tai had to fit into a program that was already well-established and set to compete for a state title. His ability to blend in smoothly with the already established talent and to continue to finish strong speaks volumes about Tai’s leadership and personality. Those character traits are what make him the perfect fit for our program. He has already bought into the totality of team and trying to figure out what he can do to help Wisconsin. Our staff was blown away by the high regard his coach, teachers and peers had for him at his high school.

“We are very excited about Tai’s future with us. He is just starting to scratch the surface of his basketball ability and the system we have will allow him to realize his full potential as a collegiate point guard.”

According to the release, Strickland averaged 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a senior.