Mordecai, a sixth-year transfer from SMU, has been lauded for his leadership since he arrived on campus in January. He played in 24 games over the last two seasons and threw for 7,152 yards with 72 touchdowns to 22 interceptions. He was twice a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, presented annually to the nation's best quarterback.

Dike, one of Wisconsin's top returning players on offense, led the Badgers in catches (47), receiving yards (668) and receiving touchdowns (6) last season. Njongmeta, one of the top returners on defense, led UW in tackles (95) en route to third-team All-Big Ten honors.

Strey, clearly one of the most respected players in Wisconsin's locker room, has played in 12 games since walking on in 2018. He figures to contribute on special teams this season.