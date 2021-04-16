 Jahcobi Neath, who played at Wake Forest the last two seasons, is headed to Wisconsin.
basketball

Wisconsin adds Wake Forest transfer Jahcobi Neath

Jon McNamara
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard used one of his two available scholarships Thursday evening via the transfer portal.

Wake Forest sophomore Jahcobi Neath, a former three-star prospect from Canada in the 2019 class, is headed to Wisconsin, according to Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw.

Jahcobi Neath, who played at Wake Forest the last two seasons, is headed to Wisconsin.
Jahcobi Neath, who played at Wake Forest the last two seasons, is headed to Wisconsin. (Jeremy Brevard)

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard, Neath entered the transfer portal after he averaged 4.7 points and two assists in 17.4 minutes per contest in his 50-game (nine starts) career in the ACC.

Neath, who played at Crestwood Academy, was the Canadian Prep Schools MVP as a senior. He represented Canada for its national team at the U-18 and U-19 levels.

“New life for Jahcobi at Wisconsin after a coaching change," Neath’s Crestwood Academy coach Ro Russell told Shaw. "At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, [he's] athletic, strong and aggressive.

"He is looking to get to his former self and make an impact at Wisconsin.”

Neath will join a young backcourt for the Badgers that includes returning starter Brad Davison, along with second-year players Lorne Bowman (not with the team as a freshman), Jordan Davis and Isaac Lindsey, a recent transfer from UNLV. Chucky Hepburn, a three-star guard from Nebraska, will arrive on campus this summer.

Wisconsin still has one available scholarship to use this offseason should Gard elect to pursue another transfer option.

