Wake Forest sophomore Jahcobi Neath , a former three-star prospect from Canada in the 2019 class, is headed to Wisconsin, according to Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw .

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard used one of his two available scholarships Thursday evening via the transfer portal.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard, Neath entered the transfer portal after he averaged 4.7 points and two assists in 17.4 minutes per contest in his 50-game (nine starts) career in the ACC.

Neath, who played at Crestwood Academy, was the Canadian Prep Schools MVP as a senior. He represented Canada for its national team at the U-18 and U-19 levels.

“New life for Jahcobi at Wisconsin after a coaching change," Neath’s Crestwood Academy coach Ro Russell told Shaw. "At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, [he's] athletic, strong and aggressive.

"He is looking to get to his former self and make an impact at Wisconsin.”

Neath will join a young backcourt for the Badgers that includes returning starter Brad Davison, along with second-year players Lorne Bowman (not with the team as a freshman), Jordan Davis and Isaac Lindsey, a recent transfer from UNLV. Chucky Hepburn, a three-star guard from Nebraska, will arrive on campus this summer.

Wisconsin still has one available scholarship to use this offseason should Gard elect to pursue another transfer option.