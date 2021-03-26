Entering the transfer portal earlier this week, the 6-4 guard announced he accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Wisconsin Friday.

MADISON, Wis. – After two injury-plagued season, Isaac Lindsey is coming back home to try and resurrect his basketball career.

Lindsey averaged 20.5 points, four assists, and four rebounds per game his junior season for Mineral Point, making 48.4 percent of his shots, including 35.3 percent on three-pointers. After being injured playing quarterback for his high school, Lindsey was limited to only five games his senior high school season.

He committed to UNLV over offers from DePaul, Green Bay, Milwaukee and South Dakota State and sat out this past season recovering from said injury. Lindsey chose to transfer after UNLV coach TJ Otzelberger took the head coaching position at Iowa State.

The former three-sport athlete and two-time all-state selection will have four years of eligibility remaining.