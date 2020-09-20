Who's next up at quarterback in the 2022 class for Wisconsin?
Devin Brown, Wisconsin's top quarterback target in the 2022 class for well over a year, committed to USC on Saturday evening. With that, the only two signal callers assistant coach Jon Budmayr has offered in the junior cycle - Brown and Brady Allen (Purdue) - have now pledged to other schools.
New scholarships will almost certainly go out this fall, and BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at a few candidates.
OFFERS: Boston College, Maryland, Rutgers, Temple, Toledo and Virginia Tech, among others
OUTLOOK: Donovan Leary is one of the few quarterbacks Budmayr was able to see throw live this past winter from the 2022 class. The Badgers have been active in the state of New Jersey on the recruiting front and an offer to Leary, for passed for over 3,000 yards with 28 touchdowns as a sophomore, wouldn't be surprising.
