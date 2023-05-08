News More News
Who's Next? A Look At Wisconsin Commit Candidates

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

In April, Wisconsin added a commitment from three-star safety Kahmir Prescott, the Badgers' eighth pledge in the 2024 class.

The question now: Who will be No. 9?

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five prospects who could be next to join Wisconsin's junior commit list, which currently ranks No. 19 in the country.

RELATED: Class of 2024 Official Visitors List

Darrion Dupree emerged this winter as arguably the top tailback target on Wisconsin's board. The Badgers hosted the Rivals250 prospect in January and again in April. Dupree will return to Madison for an official the first weekend in June. Illinois, Michigan State, Missouri and Purdue, among others, are also heavily involved in his recruitment.

""I've set two official visits already. I'm set to make an official visit to Wisconsin on June 2nd and then I'm going to make an official visit to Illinois on June 9th," Dupree told Rivals.com. "I'm also looking at a few other schools and considering where I might set up and take a few more official visit. Both Michigan and Michigan State that I'm still very much in contact with and they also want me to make a visit. Virginia Tech has started to show a lot more interest in me and I've been building up a nice relationship with the running backs coach (Elijah Brooks). I'm also considering taking an official visit to Missouri as well."

Offers: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, among others

