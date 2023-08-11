MADISON — The rest of the Wisconsin football team's preseason training camp practices will be held behind closed doors.

The media saw the Badgers' first eight practices — including all six at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville — before those doors were shut Friday morning for the team's ninth session at Camp Randall Stadium.

So, what did we learn about new head coach Luke Fickell's team? ...Or what didn’t we learn?

BadgerBlitz.com compiled a list of items on both sides: