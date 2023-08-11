News More News
What we learned (and didn’t) from eight Wisconsin fall camp practices

Michael Hogan • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@MHoganReports

MADISON — The rest of the Wisconsin football team's preseason training camp practices will be held behind closed doors.

The media saw the Badgers' first eight practices — including all six at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville — before those doors were shut Friday morning for the team's ninth session at Camp Randall Stadium.

So, what did we learn about new head coach Luke Fickell's team? ...Or what didn’t we learn?

BadgerBlitz.com compiled a list of items on both sides:

Wisconsin inside linebacker Jake Chaney (BadgerBlitz.com)
Wisconsin inside linebacker Jake Chaney (BadgerBlitz.com) (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Learned: Bryson Green is going to make a lot of plays

All quarterback Tanner Mordecai needs to do is put the ball in a spot where Bryson Green has a chance.

After missing all of spring ball, the Oklahoma transfer wide receiver quickly established his presence during preseason training camp. Green has the size (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) and physicality to overwhelm defenders and make contested catches down the field or in the red zone. He made seven impressive grabs across eight practices.

"Physically, he's a little bit different than the other guys," offensive coordinator Phil Longo said. "That's not taking anything away from them. That just happens to be Bryson's strength. It'll be good to have a guy out there who can handle longer corners and bigger safeties."



