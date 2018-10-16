BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 9 of the high school football season.

Leo Chenal had three rushing touchdowns and 149 yards on the ground as Grantsburg capped off a perfect 9-0 regular season.

Mertz threw for 410 yards and all six of Blue Valley North's offensive touchdowns

Rucci had three catches for 152 yards and one touchdown as Warwick improved to 6-2.

A couple stiff-arms for your Saturday morning🤪 pic.twitter.com/B2ViM4QUBs

Bishop Carroll improved to 5-2 on the season with a win over North.

St. John Bosco won convincingly in a battle of powerhouse programs. Lytle had 10 total tackles in the win.

Benton had 10 total tackles, including one sack, in the loss to Madison Memorial.

Melvin was credited with one tackle in the win.

Chaminade-Madonna improved to 5-2 on the season with a victory over Booker T. Washington.

Tippmann helped Bishop Dwenger rush for 232 yards on the ground as they improved to 8-1 on the season.

East Kentwood improved to 7-1 this season.

Nelson helped Stoughton rush for close to 400 yards on the ground during a blowout win.

Wedig helped Kettle Moraine rush for over 200 yards on the ground during the win.

St. Charles North lost for the third time in its last four games. They need to win next week in order to make the playoffs.

*Running back commit Julius Davis missed his seventh straight game but could play Friday in the first round of the playoffs.

*Wide receiver commit Marcus Graham will miss his entire senior season with a knee injury.