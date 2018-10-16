Ticker
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 9 of the high school football season.

Leo Chenal
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

9

Lake Holcombe/Cornell

(W) 56-8

Leo Chenal had three rushing touchdowns and 149 yards on the ground as Grantsburg capped off a perfect 9-0 regular season.

Graham Mertz
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

7

Blue Valley Northwest

(W) 51-7

Mertz threw for 410 yards and all six of Blue Valley North's offensive touchdowns
Hayden Rucci
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

8

Wilson

(W) 38-12

Rucci had three catches for 152 yards and one touchdown as Warwick improved to 6-2.

Clay Cundiff
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

7

North

(W) 39-19

Bishop Carroll improved to 5-2 on the season with a win over North.

Spencer Lytle
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

8

Mater Dei

(W) 41-18

St. John Bosco won convincingly in a battle of powerhouse programs. Lytle had 10 total tackles in the win.

Keeanu Benton
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

9

Madison Memorial

(L) 41-27

Benton had 10 total tackles, including one sack, in the loss to Madison Memorial.

Gio Paez
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

8

BYE
Dean Engram
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

8

DeMatha

(L) 27-21

Gonzaga lost a triple-overtime thriller to DeMatha.

Semar Melvin
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

8

Fort Lauderdale

(W) 49-0

Melvin was credited with one tackle in the win.

James Williams
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

8

Booker T. Washington

(W) 35-28

Chaminade-Madonna improved to 5-2 on the season with a victory over Booker T. Washington.

Joe Tippmann
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

9

Fort Wayne Northrop

(W) 40-13

Tippmann helped Bishop Dwenger rush for 232 yards on the ground as they improved to 8-1 on the season.
Logan Brown
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

8

Hudsonville

(W) 48-3

East Kentwood improved to 7-1 this season.

Jack Nelson
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

9

Fort Atkinson

(W) 47-0

Nelson helped Stoughton rush for close to 400 yards on the ground during a blowout win.

Trey Wedig
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

9

Oconomowoc

(W) 37-21

Wedig helped Kettle Moraine rush for over 200 yards on the ground during the win.

Dylan Barrett
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

8

Wheaton North

(L) 25-13

St. Charles North lost for the third time in its last four games. They need to win next week in order to make the playoffs.

Notes

*Running back commit Julius Davis missed his seventh straight game but could play Friday in the first round of the playoffs.

*Wide receiver commit Marcus Graham will miss his entire senior season with a knee injury.

