Week 9: Wisconsin Commit Capsules
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 9 of the high school football season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
9
|
Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|
(W) 56-8
|
Leo Chenal had three rushing touchdowns and 149 yards on the ground as Grantsburg capped off a perfect 9-0 regular season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
7
|
Blue Valley Northwest
|
(W) 51-7
|
Mertz threw for 410 yards and all six of Blue Valley North's offensive touchdowns
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
8
|
Wilson
|
(W) 38-12
|
Rucci had three catches for 152 yards and one touchdown as Warwick improved to 6-2.
A couple stiff-arms for your Saturday morning🤪 pic.twitter.com/B2ViM4QUBs— Hayden Rucci (@haydengucci) October 13, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
7
|
North
|
(W) 39-19
|
Bishop Carroll improved to 5-2 on the season with a win over North.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
8
|
Mater Dei
|
(W) 41-18
|
St. John Bosco won convincingly in a battle of powerhouse programs. Lytle had 10 total tackles in the win.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
9
|
Madison Memorial
|
(L) 41-27
|
Benton had 10 total tackles, including one sack, in the loss to Madison Memorial.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
8
|
BYE
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
8
|
DeMatha
|
(L) 27-21
|
Gonzaga lost a triple-overtime thriller to DeMatha.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
8
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
(W) 49-0
|
Melvin was credited with one tackle in the win.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
8
|
Booker T. Washington
|
(W) 35-28
|
Chaminade-Madonna improved to 5-2 on the season with a victory over Booker T. Washington.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
9
|
Fort Wayne Northrop
|
(W) 40-13
|
Tippmann helped Bishop Dwenger rush for 232 yards on the ground as they improved to 8-1 on the season.
October 15, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
8
|
Hudsonville
|
(W) 48-3
|
East Kentwood improved to 7-1 this season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
9
|
Fort Atkinson
|
(W) 47-0
|
Nelson helped Stoughton rush for close to 400 yards on the ground during a blowout win.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
9
|
Oconomowoc
|
(W) 37-21
|
Wedig helped Kettle Moraine rush for over 200 yards on the ground during the win.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
8
|
Wheaton North
|
(L) 25-13
|
St. Charles North lost for the third time in its last four games. They need to win next week in order to make the playoffs.
Notes
*Running back commit Julius Davis missed his seventh straight game but could play Friday in the first round of the playoffs.
*Wide receiver commit Marcus Graham will miss his entire senior season with a knee injury.