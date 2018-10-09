Ticker
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 8 of the high school football season.

Leo Chenal
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

8

Cameron

(W) 55-0

Leo Chenal rushed six times for 161 yards and three touchdowns as Grantsburg stayed undefeated. He also racked up seven tackles and one interception on defense.

Graham Mertz
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

6

Blue Valley Southwest

(W) 48-6

Graham Mertz and Blue Valley North improved to 3-3 on the season after a blowout win.

Hayden Rucci
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

7

Manhein Township

(L) 28-20

Hayden Rucci was limited to one catch for 11 yards in the loss. He also had four total tackles on defense.

Clay Cundiff
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

6

Kapaun Mt. Carmel

(W) 28-14

Clay Cundiff had a touchdown catch during Bishop Carroll's win over Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

Spencer Lytle
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

7

Orange Lutheran

(W) 63-28

Spencer Lytle had eight total tackles, including one tackle for loss, as St. John Bosco stayed undefeated.

Keeanu Benton
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

8

Madison West

(W) 49-6

Janesville Craig improved to 6-2 on the season after a blowout win over Madison West.

Gio Paez
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

7

Lake Norman

(W) 55-19

Gio Paez was not listed in the box score of Hough's win over Lake Norman.

Dean Engram
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

7

Our Lady of Good Counsel

(L) 38-31

Gonzaga suffered its first loss of the season Saturday.

James Williams
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

BYE
Semar Melvin
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

7

Deerfield Beach

(W) 38-6

Aquinas improved to 5-1 with a win over Deerfield Beach.
Joe Tippmann
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

8

Fort Wayne Snider

(L) 21-13

Bishop Dwenger suffered its first loss of the season Friday.

Logan Brown
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

7

Holland

(W) 47-6

East Kentwood has now won six straight games.

Jack Nelson
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

8

Monona Grove

(L) 42-7

Stoughton dropped its third straight game in a lopsided loss to Monona Grove.

Dylan Barrett
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

7

Batavia

(L) 21-0

Wisconsin's newest commit lost in Week 7 to Batavia.

Trey Wedig
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

8

Waukesha South

(W) 42-7

Trey Wedig and his teammates improved to 4-4 on the season with a win over Waukesha South.

Notes

*Running back commit Julius Davis missed Friday's contest against Wauwatosa East with an injury.

*Wide receiver commit Marcus Graham is expected to miss his entire senior season with a knee injury.

