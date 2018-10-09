Week 8: Wisconsin Commit Capsules
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 8 of the high school football season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
8
|
Cameron
|
(W) 55-0
|
Leo Chenal rushed six times for 161 yards and three touchdowns as Grantsburg stayed undefeated. He also racked up seven tackles and one interception on defense.
@travisWSN @LeoChenal in a quarter and a half 6 carries - 167 yards - 3TDs. Grantsburg beat Cameron 55-0. #wisfb— We are Grantsburg (@WeAreGrantsburg) October 6, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
6
|
Blue Valley Southwest
|
(W) 48-6
|
Graham Mertz and Blue Valley North improved to 3-3 on the season after a blowout win.
Feels good to be home.. #BeatNebraska 📍— Graham Mertz (@GrahamMertz5) October 6, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
7
|
Manhein Township
|
(L) 28-20
|
Hayden Rucci was limited to one catch for 11 yards in the loss. He also had four total tackles on defense.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
6
|
Kapaun Mt. Carmel
|
(W) 28-14
|
Clay Cundiff had a touchdown catch during Bishop Carroll's win over Kapaun Mt. Carmel.
TD, BC 🏈🙌@AidenNiedens ➡️ @clay_cundiff10— Hayden Kyle Barber (@HK_Barber) October 6, 2018
Cundiff skies to put the 20-year dagger through Kapaun. 🗡
28-24, Carroll leads Kapaun
1:56, 4Q#VKscores pic.twitter.com/4IKe74XxcE
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
7
|
Orange Lutheran
|
(W) 63-28
|
Spencer Lytle had eight total tackles, including one tackle for loss, as St. John Bosco stayed undefeated.
One of the baddest dudes on our team...always near the ball in pursuit, the tackle, or the sack! #Fearlesss #RelentlessPreparation #BoscoFootball #BraveToBadger@_SpencerLytle_ pic.twitter.com/ErNPZtFTDI— Bosco's ET® "AMDG" (@edwardtorre) October 8, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
8
|
Madison West
|
(W) 49-6
|
Janesville Craig improved to 6-2 on the season after a blowout win over Madison West.
A Keeanu Benton pick six is negated by a personal foul penalty. Ouch.— Eric Schmoldt (@ericschmoldt) October 6, 2018
Got my first pick six💯🏈 pic.twitter.com/M8mWml5WVw— keeanu benton (@keeanu_benton) October 8, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
7
|
Lake Norman
|
(W) 55-19
|
Gio Paez was not listed in the box score of Hough's win over Lake Norman.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
7
|
Our Lady of Good Counsel
|
(L) 38-31
|
Gonzaga suffered its first loss of the season Saturday.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
BYE
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
7
|
Deerfield Beach
|
(W) 38-6
|
Aquinas improved to 5-1 with a win over Deerfield Beach.
#StThomasAquinas HS (FL) & #Wisconsin #Badgers commit 2019 DB @SemarMelvin vs #DeerfieldBeach pic.twitter.com/Z2Gw8ZDkqE— Sleeper Athletes (@SleeperAthletes) October 6, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
8
|
Fort Wayne Snider
|
(L) 21-13
|
Bishop Dwenger suffered its first loss of the season Friday.
Take 2 @haydengucci pic.twitter.com/lHWLDlDvCc— joe tippmann (@JoeTippmann) October 7, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
7
|
Holland
|
(W) 47-6
|
East Kentwood has now won six straight games.
Had a ball with the boys👐🏽 pic.twitter.com/RLAvDxWCHS— Logan Brown (@loganbrown53) October 8, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
8
|
Monona Grove
|
(L) 42-7
|
Stoughton dropped its third straight game in a lopsided loss to Monona Grove.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
7
|
Batavia
|
(L) 21-0
|
Wisconsin's newest commit lost in Week 7 to Batavia.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
8
|
Waukesha South
|
(W) 42-7
|
Trey Wedig and his teammates improved to 4-4 on the season with a win over Waukesha South.
Notes
*Running back commit Julius Davis missed Friday's contest against Wauwatosa East with an injury.
*Wide receiver commit Marcus Graham is expected to miss his entire senior season with a knee injury.