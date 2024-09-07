OAK CREEK - Week 3 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Oak Creek High School, where 2026 offensive lineman James Thomas and the Knights hosted Kenosha Indian Trail.

Embed content not available

Thomas, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound junior, helped Oak Creek to a 21-0 conference win on Friday.

Embed content not available

