Week 3 In-State Blitz: 2026 three-star OL James Thomas
OAK CREEK - Week 3 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Oak Creek High School, where 2026 offensive lineman James Thomas and the Knights hosted Kenosha Indian Trail.
Thomas, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound junior, helped Oak Creek to a 21-0 conference win on Friday.
Full analysis and breakdown of James Thomas can be found inside the Badgers' Den
