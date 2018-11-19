Week 14: Wisconsin Commit Capsules
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 14 of the high school football season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
12
|
Olathe North
|
(W) 51-49
|
Mertz continued his huge senior season by throwing for 519 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Olathe North. He now has over 3,600 passing yards with 49 touchdowns in 10 games.
Another big night for #Badgers QB commit Graham Mertz. Had five touchdowns passing and another on the ground in a 51-49 win that punched his team’s ticket to the state title game in Kansas. pic.twitter.com/kK95l6HZmI— The Zone (@ZoneMadison) November 17, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
13
|
Oaks Christian
|
(W) 56-10
|
St. John Bosco stayed undefeated with a big win over Oak Christian. Next up is Mater Dei for the third consecutive season in the Division 1 championship game.
We are going to the SHIP for a record 6 straight times! The Braves defeat the Lions of Oaks Christian 56-10! See you next Friday at Cerritos College! pic.twitter.com/FkBY7MCVOm— Bosco Football (@boscofootball) November 17, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
13
|
North Mecklenburg
|
(W) 48-35
|
Paez had three total tackles in a win for Hough High School. Next up is No. 1 seed Mallard Creek.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
12
|
DeMatha
|
(W) 46-43
|
Engram had a touchdown catch during a dramatic win over DeMatha.
Gonzaga vs. DeMatha: the CRAZIEST championship game you’ll ever see❗️ | Full Visual Recap: https://t.co/HeKpEQc6Ah pic.twitter.com/JDtDTaPf2A— #ByAnyMeans. (@BAnyMeansMedia) November 19, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
13
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
(W) 51-0
|
Melvin was credited with one tackle as St. Thomas Aquinas continued to roll through the playoffs. Next up is Dwyer in quarterfinal action.
Nobody plays 48 like @STA_Football @CoachHarriott #kNOwPressure pic.twitter.com/bSgyMUoq2v— Pressure Athletics (@pressure_athl) November 19, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
13
|
Palmer Trinity
|
(W) 62-0
|
Chaminade-Madonna blew out Palmer Trinity, 62-0. Next up is American Heritage.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
14
|
Mishawaka
|
(W) 24-6
|
Tippman recorded five tackles while playing both ways for Bishop Dwenger. Next up is the state title game against Evansville Central at Lucas Oil Stadium.
You and yours vs me and mine (sons) #mykids pic.twitter.com/iJmPBRpnMF— joe tippmann (@JoeTippmann) November 17, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
14
|
Saint Mary's Spring
|
(L) 20-17
|
Barten, an all-state selection this this season, had four tackles in the WIAA Division 4 state title game.
Notes
*Seasons have ended for Wisconsin commits Clay Cundiff, Leo Chenal, Hayden Rucci, Keeanu Benton, Julius Davis, Logan Brown, Stephan Bracey, Rodas Johnson, Maema Njoingmeta, Skyler Meyers, Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig and Dylan Barrett.