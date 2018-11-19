Ticker
football

Week 14: Wisconsin Commit Capsules

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 14 of the high school football season.


Graham Mertz
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

12

Olathe North

(W) 51-49

Mertz continued his huge senior season by throwing for 519 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Olathe North. He now has over 3,600 passing yards with 49 touchdowns in 10 games.
Spencer Lytle
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

13

Oaks Christian

(W) 56-10

St. John Bosco stayed undefeated with a big win over Oak Christian. Next up is Mater Dei for the third consecutive season in the Division 1 championship game.
Gio Paez
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

13

North Mecklenburg

(W) 48-35

Paez had three total tackles in a win for Hough High School. Next up is No. 1 seed Mallard Creek.

Dean Engram
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

12

DeMatha

(W) 46-43

Engram had a touchdown catch during a dramatic win over DeMatha.

Semar Melvin
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

13

Fort Lauderdale

(W) 51-0

Melvin was credited with one tackle as St. Thomas Aquinas continued to roll through the playoffs. Next up is Dwyer in quarterfinal action.

James Williams
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

13

Palmer Trinity

(W) 62-0

Chaminade-Madonna blew out Palmer Trinity, 62-0. Next up is American Heritage.

Joe Tippmann
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

14

Mishawaka

(W) 24-6

Tippman recorded five tackles while playing both ways for Bishop Dwenger. Next up is the state title game against Evansville Central at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ben Barten
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

14

Saint Mary's Spring

(L) 20-17

Barten, an all-state selection this this season, had four tackles in the WIAA Division 4 state title game.

Notes

*Seasons have ended for Wisconsin commits Clay Cundiff, Leo Chenal, Hayden Rucci, Keeanu Benton, Julius Davis, Logan Brown, Stephan Bracey, Rodas Johnson, Maema Njoingmeta, Skyler Meyers, Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig and Dylan Barrett.

