Week 13: Wisconsin Commit Capsules
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 13 of the high school football season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
13
|
Iola-Scandinavia
|
(L) 27-25
|
In his final high school game, Chenal rushed 24 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an amazing 23 total tackles on defense.
Luke Anderson hooks up with Leo Chenal on 41-yard TD pass and Grantsburg closes within 27-25 of Iola-Scandinavia with 3:38 left. T-Birds stop 2-point run #hsswi— Scott Williams (@Spjscottwill) November 10, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
11
|
Gardner-Edgerton
|
(W) 49-28
|
Mertz tossed six touchdowns passes in Blue Valley North's playoff win over Gardner-Edgerton.
Wisconsin QB commit Graham Mertz threw 6 TDs for Blue Valley North in a 49-28 win tonight. Check out some of the highlights from the 4-star recruit. pic.twitter.com/ikwDWmCQSo— The Zone (@ZoneMadison) November 10, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
12
|
Cedar Cliff
|
(L) 33-23
|
In his final prep game, Rucci had two catches for 22 yards and six tackles on defense during a playoff loss to Cedar Cliff.
Just the beginning... 🎥:@BadgersDigitals pic.twitter.com/cr6dUWpiVt— Hayden Rucci (@haydengucci) November 11, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
12
|
San Clemente
|
(W) 56-6
|
In another blowout win, St. John Bosco had a 28-0 lead at halftime and a took a 49-0 lead into a fourth quarter that was played with a running clock.
Senior @_SpencerLytle_ of @boscofootball after tonight's 56-6 @CIFSS Quarterfinal Playoff win over San Clemente. #BraveToBadger pic.twitter.com/5FnILGCtoS— Bosco's ET® "AMDG" (@edwardtorre) November 10, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
12
|
Zebulon B. Vance
|
(L) 25-0
|
Hough (9-2) dropped its second consecutive game.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
11
|
St. John's
|
(W) 24-14
|
Engram returned a punt for a touchdown as Gonzaga earned a spot against DeMatha in the league’s championship game next Sunday.
.@GonzagaTDC return man Dean Engram (@TheRealDean__) takes this punt all the way to the end zone. Final from today's matchup: Gonzaga 24, @SJCGridiron 14. pic.twitter.com/qowxZTwByD— WashPost HS Sports (@WashPostHS) November 10, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
12
|
South Miami
|
(W) 77-20
|
St. Thomas Aquinas (10-1) advanced to face Fort Lauderdale, a team it beat 49-0 earlier this season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
12
|
BYE
|
Chaminade-Madonna had a bye in the first round of Florida Class 3A playoffs.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
13
|
Angola
|
(W) 40-7
|
Bishop Dwenger (12-1) will face Mishawaka next week for the right to go to the IHSAA Class 4A state title game.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
13
|
Spencer/Columbus
|
(W) 21-6
|
Barten had five total tackles as Stratford moved onto the Division 5 state title game Thursday against Saint Croix Central.
Notes
*Seasons have ended for Wisconsin commits Clay Cundiff (foot injury), Keeanu Benton, Julius Davis, Logan Brown, Stephan Bracey, Rodas Johnson, Maema Njoingmeta, Skyler Meyers, Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig and Dylan Barrett.