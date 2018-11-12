Ticker
Week 13: Wisconsin Commit Capsules

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 13 of the high school football season.

Leo Chenal
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

13

Iola-Scandinavia

(L) 27-25

In his final high school game, Chenal rushed 24 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an amazing 23 total tackles on defense.
Graham Mertz
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

11

Gardner-Edgerton

(W) 49-28

Mertz tossed six touchdowns passes in Blue Valley North's playoff win over Gardner-Edgerton.
Hayden Rucci
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

12

Cedar Cliff

(L) 33-23

In his final prep game, Rucci had two catches for 22 yards and six tackles on defense during a playoff loss to Cedar Cliff.
Spencer Lytle
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

12

San Clemente

(W) 56-6

In another blowout win, St. John Bosco had a 28-0 lead at halftime and a took a 49-0 lead into a fourth quarter that was played with a running clock.
Gio Paez
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

12

Zebulon B. Vance

(L) 25-0

Hough (9-2) dropped its second consecutive game.

Dean Engram
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

11

St. John's

(W) 24-14

Engram returned a punt for a touchdown as Gonzaga earned a spot against DeMatha in the league’s championship game next Sunday.
Semar Melvin
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

12

South Miami

(W) 77-20

St. Thomas Aquinas (10-1) advanced to face Fort Lauderdale, a team it beat 49-0 earlier this season.

James Williams
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

12

BYE

Chaminade-Madonna had a bye in the first round of Florida Class 3A playoffs.

Joe Tippmann
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

13

Angola

(W) 40-7

Bishop Dwenger (12-1) will face Mishawaka next week for the right to go to the IHSAA Class 4A state title game.

Ben Barten
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

13

Spencer/Columbus

(W) 21-6

Barten had five total tackles as Stratford moved onto the Division 5 state title game Thursday against Saint Croix Central.

Notes

*Seasons have ended for Wisconsin commits Clay Cundiff (foot injury), Keeanu Benton, Julius Davis, Logan Brown, Stephan Bracey, Rodas Johnson, Maema Njoingmeta, Skyler Meyers, Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig and Dylan Barrett.

