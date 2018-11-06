Ticker
Week 12: Wisconsin Commit Capsules

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 12 of the high school football season.

Leo Chenal
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

12

Regis

(W) 31-29

In Division 6 action, Chenal carried 42 times for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Grantsburg moves on to play Iola-Scandinavia in the semifinals on Friday.

Graham Mertz
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

10

Shawnee Mission South

(W) 56-21

Mertz threw for close to 300 yards with three touchdowns and one interception during the win. He also ran for a score.

Hayden Rucci
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

11

Palmyra

(W) 57-0

In another blowout win, Rucci had one reception for 22 yards and a touchdown. He also had three tackles on defense.

Spencer Lytle
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

11

Serra

(W) 49-0

Lytle, who visited Madison this weekend, had five total tackles as St. John Bosco improved to 11-0 on the season.

Skyler Meyers
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

12

Blue Springs

(L) 31-21

Meyers' prep career ended Friday night, but he found his future home at Wisconsin during an official visit this past weekend.

Gio Paez
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

11

Mallard Creek

(L) 26-10

Paez was credited with three tackles - two for loss - in a loss to Mallard Creek.
Dean Engram
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

10

St. John's

(L) 34-17

Gonzaga suffered its third loss of the season.

Semar Melvin
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

11

Mirmar

(W) 48-6

Melvin was credited with one pass deflection in St. Thomas Aquinas' win.

James Williams
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

11

University

(W) 35-0

Chaminade-Madonna shut out host University School, 35-0, Friday night in both teams’ regular-season finale.

Joe Tippmann
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

12

Forty Wayne Wayne

(W) 14-13

Tippmann and Bishop Dwenger moved on in the Indiana state playoffs. They will face Angola on Friday.

Logan Brown
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

11

Saline

(L) 42-7

Brown's senior season came to an end after a loss to Saline in the Michigan state playoffs.

Ben Barten
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

12

Kewaunee

(W) 42-12

Barten had seven total tackles, including one for loss, as Stratford moved on to the semifinals in Division 5.

Notes

*Seasons have ended for Wisconsin commits Clay Cundiff (foot injury), Keeanu Benton, Julius Davis, Maema Njoingmeta, Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig and Dylan Barrett.

