Week 12: Wisconsin Commit Capsules
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 12 of the high school football season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
12
|
Regis
|
(W) 31-29
|
In Division 6 action, Chenal carried 42 times for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Grantsburg moves on to play Iola-Scandinavia in the semifinals on Friday.
Not a bad performance by #Badgers commit Leo Chenal of Grantsburg in a 31-29 win over Regis on Friday. 42 carries, 233 yards, 2 TD; threw an 8-yard touchdown; caught 3 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown; 22 tackles on defense and recovered a fumble. #wisfb— Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) November 5, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
10
|
Shawnee Mission South
|
(W) 56-21
|
Mertz threw for close to 300 yards with three touchdowns and one interception during the win. He also ran for a score.
Loading.....⏳ 🎥: @BadgersDigitals pic.twitter.com/NHgZoC0onF— Graham Mertz (@GrahamMertz5) November 6, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
11
|
Palmyra
|
(W) 57-0
|
In another blowout win, Rucci had one reception for 22 yards and a touchdown. He also had three tackles on defense.
Tight end Hayden Rucci outleaps a Palmyra defender for the ball and scores on a 22-yard TD pass from Joey McCracken down the left sideline with :10.1 left in Q1. Warwick leads Palmyra 36-0.— Bruce Morgan (@BruceMorgan8) November 2, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
11
|
Serra
|
(W) 49-0
|
Lytle, who visited Madison this weekend, had five total tackles as St. John Bosco improved to 11-0 on the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
12
|
Blue Springs
|
(L) 31-21
|
Meyers' prep career ended Friday night, but he found his future home at Wisconsin during an official visit this past weekend.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
11
|
Mallard Creek
|
(L) 26-10
|
Paez was credited with three tackles - two for loss - in a loss to Mallard Creek.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
10
|
St. John's
|
(L) 34-17
|
Gonzaga suffered its third loss of the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
11
|
Mirmar
|
(W) 48-6
|
Melvin was credited with one pass deflection in St. Thomas Aquinas' win.
Live with no remorse so one day I can happily pass on the torch... #DieLit 🖤 pic.twitter.com/tOSE8CEZdX— Semar Melvin. (@SemarMelvin) November 4, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
11
|
University
|
(W) 35-0
|
Chaminade-Madonna shut out host University School, 35-0, Friday night in both teams’ regular-season finale.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
12
|
Forty Wayne Wayne
|
(W) 14-13
|
Tippmann and Bishop Dwenger moved on in the Indiana state playoffs. They will face Angola on Friday.
- 0️⃣ first downs in the first half— Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) November 4, 2018
- @JoeTippmann holds players-only meeting at halftime
- @BishopDwengerHS wins sectional title, 14-13 🏆
Their mixtape sounds a little bit like this... #HZone15 https://t.co/ZCxDE5WF0q pic.twitter.com/OCnPjoUuTv
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
11
|
Saline
|
(L) 42-7
|
Brown's senior season came to an end after a loss to Saline in the Michigan state playoffs.
Tough loss tonight... sad and glad to say time to move onto the next chapter of my life. pic.twitter.com/ddSaZxIacW— Logan Brown (@loganbrown53) November 3, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
12
|
Kewaunee
|
(W) 42-12
|
Barten had seven total tackles, including one for loss, as Stratford moved on to the semifinals in Division 5.
Notes
*Seasons have ended for Wisconsin commits Clay Cundiff (foot injury), Keeanu Benton, Julius Davis, Maema Njoingmeta, Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig and Dylan Barrett.