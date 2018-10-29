Week 11: Wisconsin Commit Capsules
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 11 of the high school football season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
11
|
Unity
|
(W) 51-13
|
Chenal rushed 23 times for 336 yards and six touchdowns as Grantsburg advanced to Level 3 of the playoffs.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
9
|
Wyandotte
|
(W) 68-12
|
Another monster performance for Mertz, who completed 23 of 29 passes for 360 yards and six touchdowns.
🔊#Wisconsin commit and #Elite11 QB Graham Mertz completed 23-of-29 passes for 360 yards and 6⃣ touchdowns with another score on the ground in Blue Valley North's (6-3) 68-12 Class 6A first round playoff win Thursday night #OnWisconsin🦡 pic.twitter.com/nOynP32Ber— Brian Stumpf (@Stumpf_Brian) October 26, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
10
|
Penn Manor
|
(W) 53-20
|
Rucci had five receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown.
With 7.20 left in Q1, Joey McCracken finds Hayden Rucci down the left sideline for a 28 yard TD pass. Warwick leads Penn Manor 14-0.— Bruce Morgan (@BruceMorgan8) October 26, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
9
|
Newton
|
(W) 40-34
|
Bishop Carroll defeated Newton, but Cundiff is done for the season due to a foot injury.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
10
|
Servite
|
(W) 56-0
|
St. John Bosco stayed undefeated with a blowout win over Servite.
Last regular season game. Let’s go @_SpencerLytle_ @trent_mcduffie #Prayer #Bosco pic.twitter.com/Cx14RGzBBo— Mike Lytle (@_MikeLytle_) October 27, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
10
|
West Charlotte
|
(W) 28-12
|
Paez was credited with three total tackles, including two for loss, in Hough's win.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
9
|
BYE
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
10
|
Blanche Ely
|
(W) 58-0
|
Aquinas improved to 9-1 this fall.
Feed the family and stay humble !! Thank you Lord ❤️ #MyWhy. pic.twitter.com/0mdq1p0B2F— Semar Melvin. (@SemarMelvin) October 27, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
10
|
Flanagan
|
(W) 51-0
|
Chaminade-Madonna improved to 7-2 on the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
11
|
Leo
|
(W) 42-9
|
Bishop Dwenger is now 10-1 this fall.
Dwenger's Big Joe Tippmann carrying taklers for the 1st down; Dwenger looking to score w/ :30 left in 2nd pic.twitter.com/J709sVrlce— SummitCitySports.com (@260sports) October 27, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
10
|
Brighton
|
(W) 31-28
|
East Kentwood escaped with a playoff win over Brighton.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
11
|
Muskego
|
(L) 56-20
|
Wedig's junior season came to an end after a loss to No. 1 Muskego.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
10
|
Lincoln-Way East
|
(L) 49-0
|
Barrett's junior season came to an end after a blowout loss to Lincoln-Way East.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
11
|
Colby
|
(W) 48-0
|
Barten had seven tackles, including two for loss, as Stratford moved on to Level 3 of the playoffs.
Coach on 2020 OL/DE Ben Barten: "#Wisconsin can put him wherever they need him"https://t.co/AxhZbn1dUq— Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) October 28, 2018
Notes
*Seasons have ended for Wisconsin commits Marcus Graham, Keeanu Benton, Julius Davis and Jack Nelson.