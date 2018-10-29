Ticker
Week 11: Wisconsin Commit Capsules

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 11 of the high school football season.

Leo Chenal
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

11

Unity

(W) 51-13

Chenal rushed 23 times for 336 yards and six touchdowns as Grantsburg advanced to Level 3 of the playoffs.
Graham Mertz
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

9

Wyandotte

(W) 68-12

Another monster performance for Mertz, who completed 23 of 29 passes for 360 yards and six touchdowns.

Hayden Rucci
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

10

Penn Manor

(W) 53-20

Rucci had five receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Clay Cundiff
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

9

Newton

(W) 40-34

Bishop Carroll defeated Newton, but Cundiff is done for the season due to a foot injury.

Spencer Lytle
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

10

Servite

(W) 56-0

St. John Bosco stayed undefeated with a blowout win over Servite.

Gio Paez
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

10

West Charlotte

(W) 28-12

Paez was credited with three total tackles, including two for loss, in Hough's win.

Dean Engram
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

9

BYE
Semar Melvin
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

10

Blanche Ely

(W) 58-0

Aquinas improved to 9-1 this fall.

James Williams
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

10

Flanagan

(W) 51-0

Chaminade-Madonna improved to 7-2 on the season.

Joe Tippmann
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

11

Leo

(W) 42-9

Bishop Dwenger is now 10-1 this fall.

Logan Brown
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

10

Brighton

(W) 31-28

East Kentwood escaped with a playoff win over Brighton.

Trey Wedig
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

11

Muskego

(L) 56-20

Wedig's junior season came to an end after a loss to No. 1 Muskego.

Dylan Barrett
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

10

Lincoln-Way East

(L) 49-0

Barrett's junior season came to an end after a blowout loss to Lincoln-Way East.

Ben Barten
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

11

Colby

(W) 48-0

Barten had seven tackles, including two for loss, as Stratford moved on to Level 3 of the playoffs.

Notes

*Seasons have ended for Wisconsin commits Marcus Graham, Keeanu Benton, Julius Davis and Jack Nelson.

