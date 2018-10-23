Ticker
Week 10: Wisconsin Commit Capsules

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 10 of the high school football season.

Leo Chenal
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

10

Glenwood City

(W) 61-30

Chenal had 13 carries for 265 yards and four touchdowns as Grantsburg advanced to Level 2.

Graham Mertz
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

8

St. James Academy

(W) 61-28

Mertz exploded for 455 yards and six touchdowns in a win over St. James Academy.

Hayden Rucci
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

9

Conestoga Valley

(W) 42-3

Rucci had two catches for nine yards and one touchdown. He also had four total tackles on defense.

Clay Cundiff
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

8

South

(W) 52-6

Bishop Carroll is ready for playoff action after a blowout win over South.

Julius Davis
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

10

Slinger

(L) 35-14

In his first game action since Week 2, Davis rushed 12 times for 70 yards and one touchdown in his final prep game.

Spencer Lytle
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

9

Santa Margarita

(W) 49-14

St. John Bosco remained undefeated on the season.

Keeanu Benton
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

10

Kettle Moraine

(L) 36-6

Benton's senior season came to an end after a playoff loss to Kettle Moraine.

Gio Paez
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

9

North Mecklenburg

(W) 42-27

Paez had two tackles as Hough improved to 8-0.

Dean Engram
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

9

Bishop McNamara

(W) 38-7

Gonzaga rebounded after it dropped its previous two games.

Semar Melvin
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

9

Boyd Anderson

(W) 54-6

Aquinas improved to 8-1 on the season.

James Williams
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

9

Doral Academy

(W) 47-17

Chaminade-Madonna is now 6-2 this fall.

Joe Tippmann
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

10

Logansport

(W) 42-14

Bishop Dwenger was victorious in the first round of the state playoffs in Indiana.

Logan Brown
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

9

Rockford

(W) 28-17

East Kentwood will enter the Michigan state playoffs with a 8-1 record.

Jack Nelson
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

10

Monona Grove

(L) 37-7

Stoughton's season came to an end after its second loss to Monona Grove this season.

Trey Wedig
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

10

Janesville Craig

(W) 36-6

Kettle Moraine advanced to Level 2 and will face undefeated Muskego.

Dylan Barrett
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

9

Lake Park

(W) 42-7

St. Charles East is now 5-4 this fall.

Notes

*Wide receiver commit Marcus Graham will miss his entire senior season with a knee injury.

