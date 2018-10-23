Week 10: Wisconsin Commit Capsules
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 10 of the high school football season.
10
Glenwood City
(W) 61-30
Chenal had 13 carries for 265 yards and four touchdowns as Grantsburg advanced to Level 2.
8
St. James Academy
(W) 61-28
Mertz exploded for 455 yards and six touchdowns in a win over St. James Academy.
#Badgers commit Graham Mertz was 36 of 46 (78%) for 455 yards and 6 TDs Friday night. Check out the 4-star QB’s highlights from BV North’s win over St. James #Epic7Takeoverhttps://t.co/WAUU9AffJ9— Randy Withers (@RandyWithersKC) October 22, 2018
9
Conestoga Valley
(W) 42-3
Rucci had two catches for nine yards and one touchdown. He also had four total tackles on defense.
8
South
(W) 52-6
Bishop Carroll is ready for playoff action after a blowout win over South.
It’s senior night, been grinding with my guys for four years! Time to finish what we started🤞🏼all love boys pic.twitter.com/S59DZmUbvm— Clay Cundiff (@clay_cundiff10) October 19, 2018
10
Slinger
(L) 35-14
In his first game action since Week 2, Davis rushed 12 times for 70 yards and one touchdown in his final prep game.
#Badgers commit Julius Davis is back. Hurdles a defender for a two yard TD. Falls 7, Slinger 7 with 3:47 left in the first. #wisfv pic.twitter.com/uH3IJzOsf1— Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) October 20, 2018
9
Santa Margarita
(W) 49-14
St. John Bosco remained undefeated on the season.
10
Kettle Moraine
(L) 36-6
Benton's senior season came to an end after a playoff loss to Kettle Moraine.
9
North Mecklenburg
(W) 42-27
Paez had two tackles as Hough improved to 8-0.
9
Bishop McNamara
(W) 38-7
Gonzaga rebounded after it dropped its previous two games.
9
Boyd Anderson
(W) 54-6
Aquinas improved to 8-1 on the season.
9
Doral Academy
(W) 47-17
Chaminade-Madonna is now 6-2 this fall.
10
Logansport
(W) 42-14
Bishop Dwenger was victorious in the first round of the state playoffs in Indiana.
9
Rockford
(W) 28-17
East Kentwood will enter the Michigan state playoffs with a 8-1 record.
10
Monona Grove
(L) 37-7
Stoughton's season came to an end after its second loss to Monona Grove this season.
10
Janesville Craig
(W) 36-6
Kettle Moraine advanced to Level 2 and will face undefeated Muskego.
9
Lake Park
(W) 42-7
St. Charles East is now 5-4 this fall.
Notes
*Wide receiver commit Marcus Graham will miss his entire senior season with a knee injury.