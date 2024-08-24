MUSKEGO - Week 1 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Muskego High School, where 2025 safety Grant Dean and his Neenah teammates took on the host Warriors.

Embed content not available

Dean, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior, rushed for 135 yards and two scores in a 31-21 road loss.

Embed content not available

