News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 05:20:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers Week 4: Commit Capsules

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

How did the future of the Wisconsin football program perform during Week 4? BadgerBlitz.com takes a look inside.

WEEK 1 | WEEK 2 | WEEK 3 |

PROJECTED OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

Deacon Hill
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

St. Bonaventure

L (31-6)

Hill completed 9 of 19 passes for 128 yards in Santa Barbara's first loss of the season.

Loyal Crawford
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

Superior

L (21-9)

Crawford, who missed last week with an injury, rushed seven times for 26 yards in the loss.
Jackson Acker
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

Madison West

W (21-6)

Acker rushed 17 times for 95 yards and two scores as Verona stayed undefeated.
Chimere Dike
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

Muskego

L (49-20)

Dike (seven catches for 77 yards) was held in check by the state's top team.

Cole Dakovich
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

Kettle Moraine

L (13-11)

In a big upset, Kettle Moriane handed Memorial its first loss of the season. Dakovich had two catches on the night.

Cam Large
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

St. George

First game on 9/21

N/A
Isaac Smith
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

Franklin Road Academy

L (27-25)

St. George's two-game winning streak ended Friday night against Franklin Road Academy.

PROJECTED DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Nick Herbig
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

Kahuku

W (28-0)

Herbig and the St. Louis defense posted a shutout to stay undefeated.

Jordan Turner
Week Opponent Date Stats/Notes

3

Lincoln

W (35-14)

Turner did not play Friday evening.

Malik Reed
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

Capital Christian

W (56-0)

Reed helped Chandler pitch a shutout against Capital Christian.

Cade McDonald
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

Eau Claire North

W (56-20)

Hudson won its first game of the season against Eau Claire North.

Aaron Witt
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Mankato East

W (49-14)

Winona improved to 3-0 on the season.

Max Lofy
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Doherty

W (49-21)

Pine Creek improved to 2-0 on the season.

James Thompson
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Woodward

W (45-6)

Roger Bacon is now 3-0 this fall.

PROJECTED OFFENSIVE LINEMEN 

PROJECTED OFFENSIVE LINE COMMITS
PLAYER CLASS OPPONENT RESULT

Jack Nelson

2020

Fort Atkinson

W (42-0)

Dylan Barrett

2020

Glenbard North

L (21-7)

Ben Barten

2020

Columbus

W (46-0)

Tanor Bortolini

2020

Crivitz

W (48-12)

Trey Wedig

2020

Catholic Memorial

W (13-11)

JP Benzschawel

2021

Whitefish Bay

W (27-21)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}