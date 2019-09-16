Wisconsin Badgers Week 4: Commit Capsules
How did the future of the Wisconsin football program perform during Week 4? BadgerBlitz.com takes a look inside.
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
St. Bonaventure
|
L (31-6)
|
Hill completed 9 of 19 passes for 128 yards in Santa Barbara's first loss of the season.
Santa Barbara QB @dhillsb10 voted Player of the Week https://t.co/20MUQoeNAL via #SantaMariaTimes— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) September 13, 2019
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
Superior
|
L (21-9)
|
Crawford, who missed last week with an injury, rushed seven times for 26 yards in the loss.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
Madison West
|
W (21-6)
|
Acker rushed 17 times for 95 yards and two scores as Verona stayed undefeated.
Q2, 4:37: Verona 14, Madison West 0. Jackson Acker with a 38-yard touchdown run. West went for it on fourth down at their own 41-yard line, and the Wildcats made them pay.— Verona Press (@veronapress) September 14, 2019
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
Muskego
|
L (49-20)
|
Dike (seven catches for 77 yards) was held in check by the state's top team.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
Kettle Moraine
|
L (13-11)
|
In a big upset, Kettle Moriane handed Memorial its first loss of the season. Dakovich had two catches on the night.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
St. George
|
First game on 9/21
|
N/A
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
Franklin Road Academy
|
L (27-25)
|
St. George's two-game winning streak ended Friday night against Franklin Road Academy.
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
Kahuku
|
W (28-0)
|
Herbig and the St. Louis defense posted a shutout to stay undefeated.
SACK by ‘20 St. Louis OLB and Wisconsin commit, Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) vs Kahuku. #808FBClips pic.twitter.com/qaG2h1X0Y7— 808 FB Recruits (@808FBRecruits) September 15, 2019
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Lincoln
|
W (35-14)
|
Turner did not play Friday evening.
Farmington will be without 3-star Wisconsin commit Jordan Turner for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/vCkya65KSr— Greg Wickliffe (@GregWickliffe10) September 13, 2019
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
Capital Christian
|
W (56-0)
|
Reed helped Chandler pitch a shutout against Capital Christian.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
Eau Claire North
|
W (56-20)
|
Hudson won its first game of the season against Eau Claire North.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Mankato East
|
W (49-14)
|
Winona improved to 3-0 on the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Doherty
|
W (49-21)
|
Pine Creek improved to 2-0 on the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Woodward
|
W (45-6)
|
Roger Bacon is now 3-0 this fall.
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
|PLAYER
|CLASS
|OPPONENT
|RESULT
|
2020
|
Fort Atkinson
|
W (42-0)
|
2020
|
Glenbard North
|
L (21-7)
|
2020
|
Columbus
|
W (46-0)
|
2020
|
Crivitz
|
W (48-12)
|
2020
|
Catholic Memorial
|
W (13-11)
|
2021
|
Whitefish Bay
|
W (27-21)