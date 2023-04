The dust hasn't fully settled after the 2023 NFL Draft, which wrapped up on Saturday evening, but it is always exciting to look into the future.

Three players from Wisconsin - Joe Tippmann, Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig - heard their name called this weekend, a number that should be topped next year.

Following is a way-too-early look at which players from UW's current roster could be drafted in 2024.