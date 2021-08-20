WATCH: Wisconsin OLB Spencer Lytle, DE Matt Henningsen, ILB Leo Chenal
MADISON, WIS. -- No. 12 Wisconsin wrapped up its 13th practice of fall camp on Friday on the field directly north of Camp Randall Stadium.
BadgerBlitz.com spoke with outside linebacker Spencer Lytle, defensive end Matt Henningsen and inside linebacker Leo Chenal thereafter.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER SPENCER LYTLE
Topics discussed include:
*His development and progression heading into fall camp
*His health and changes to his routine
*The outside linebacker room and its depth
*True freshman outside linebacker Darryl Peterson
*Players who have stood out during fall camp
*Fellow class of 2019 early enrollee Graham Mertz
DEFENSIVE END MATT HENNINGSEN
Topics discussed include:
*The defense through two weeks of fall camp
*Being a multi-year starter and development to take it to another level this season
*Defensive end depth
*Nose tackle Keeanu Benton
*Differences in playing on the line this year compared to last year
INSIDE LINEBACKER LEO CHENAL
Topics discussed include:
*How Chenal has grown in fall camp and spring ball
*The expectation for Chenal and Jack Sanborn as the duo at inside linebacker
*Inside linebacker depth
*Nose tackle Keeanu Benton