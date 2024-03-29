WATCH: Rivals250 LB Anthony Sacca announces his commitment
Rivals250 linebacker Anthony Sacca has made his decision and is ready to announce his commitment. The Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's star will reveal his choice in a Rivals Commitment Live Stream on Saturday at 2p.m. EST.
Ohio State, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Duke, and Alabama are his finalists.
At 6-foot-4, 225-pounds, Sacca has the physical tools to line up at multiple locations on the defense and take on a variety of responsibilities. He began his high school career as a safety and grew into a linebacker but he’s retained his instincts in coverage. With abilities like those, Sacca has the type of skill set that allows defensive coordinators to keep him on the field in almost any situation. He is a strong tackler in the open field and takes good routes to the ball carrier. Sacca consistently fends off blockers using a combination of quickness and strong hands. He’s also an effective blitzer, showing the ability to disrupt the offensive backfield at a high rate. This past season he was credited with 67 tackles and two interceptions.