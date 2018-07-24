CHICAGO - Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst helped kick off the 2018 season with a press conference at the Big Ten Media Days in Chicago on Tuesday morning, speaking with reporters for about 15 minutes from the podium.

Chryst said he and his players are exciting for the season to begin in a few weeks, where the Badgers will be looking to make it back to the Big Ten Championship Game for the third season in a row.

"Certainly we're excited for this season. And I think the beauty of going into every season is you don't know what's to come. It truly is a journey. And yet we're looking forward to it," Chryst said. "I appreciate the work that's gone into it by everyone. And we're excited to report August 1st and to start camp and try to make the most of the opportunity that is this season. And the best way to do that is just making the most of each day. And our group gets that. And, again, I'll go back that's why it's fun to be their coach and that's why I'm grateful to be here representing them and the University of Wisconsin."

Video of Chryst's press conference is courtesy of the Big Ten Network.