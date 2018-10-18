Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with local reporters on Thursday morning after his team's most recent practice to give a few updates on the Badgers as they prepare to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini this weekend. Video of Chryst's press conference is courtesy of UWBadgers.com.

--

The Badgers updated their injury report ahead of Saturday's game, and listed defensive backs D'Cota Dixon, Scott Nelson, Reggie Pearson and Faion Hicks as questionable once again. If any or all of them are unable to play against the Illini it would leave Wisconsin's defensive backfield thin at safety in particular, leaving the Badgers with Eric Burrell and likely Seth Currens as the next players in line for playing time.