Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with local reporters on Thursday morning to give an update on his team as they prepare to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday. Video of Chryst's press conference is courtesy of UWBadgers.com.

--

The Badgers also released an updated injury report for the week, and quarterback Alex Hornibrook was no longer listed - Chryst said that the junior has cleared the team's concussion protocol, meaning that he will be available to play for the team on Saturday. Offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen was also upgraded from 'Out' to "Questionable," joining safety D'Cota Dixon, cornerback Deron Harrell and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk.

Safety Scott Nelson and nose guard Olive Sagapolu will be out for the game, along with cornerback Travian Blaylock and fullback Mason Stokke.