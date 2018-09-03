Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with local reporters on Monday morning to answer questions as his Badgers prepare to take on New Mexico this Saturday. Video of Chryst's press conference is courtesy of UWBadgers.com.

Asked about a potential return to the field for sophomore defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, Chryst said that he and the rest of the team will be glad to get Loudermilk back when he is able to handle a full workload during the week of preparation.

"He's going to be able to practice this week, and Isaiahh has been doing practicing and going," Chryst siad Monday. "But it's good to have guys back. You always want to play with your whole team. We think Isaiahh is a good player who can help us, not only defensively but team-wise."