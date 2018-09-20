Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with local reporters on Thursday morning before his team heads out on the road to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in their first conference game of the season on Saturday night. Video of Chryst's availability is courtesy of UWBadgers.com.

--

The Badgers released their updated injury report for their game against Iowa, and both outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and tight end Zander Neuville were listed as questionable for the game against the Hawkeyes. Both players were limited during practice this week and are considered game-time decisions for now.

The Badgers did get good news on safety Reggie Pearson, who was not listed on the injury report - he was listed as questionable earlier in the week. Inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas was downgraded from questionable to out. With fellow inside linebacker Griffin Grady also out for this game, true freshman Jack Sanborn should get back on the field again for the Badgers with the second team after he made his debut with the Badgers last week against BYU.