Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with local reporters on Thursday morning to give an update on his team as they prepare for another Big Ten road trip, this time to Evanston to take on the Northwestern Wildcats. Video of Chryst's press conference is courtesy of UWBadgers.com.

--

The Badgers also provided an updated injury report on Thursday, and listed nose tackle Olive Sagapolu and safety D'Cota Dixon as questionable for this week's game. Safety Scott Nelson and cornerback Deron Harrell were ruled out, with Harrell suffering an injury during practice this week. Safety Reggie Pearson and cornerback Faion Hicks were taken off the injury report, so they should be good to go for Saturday's game barring any setbacks.