WATCH: Paul Chryst post-spring practice availability
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin concluded its third full week of spring practices on Saturday morning inside the McClain Center. Head coach Paul Chryst spoke with reporters after the session to discuss a variety of topics. Check out BadgerBlitz.com's video for more from the the leader of the program.
