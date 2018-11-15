Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with local media members on Thursday morning to give a few updates about his team as they prepare for their final road trip of the season to West Lafayette, where they will take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon. Video of Chryst's press conference is courtesy of UWBadgers.com.

The Badgers also released their updated injury report for their game against Purdue, and listed quarterback Alex Hornibrook as questionable for Saturday's game. Chryst said Hornibrook is still in the concussion protocol, but Hornibrook did get some work in during Tuesday's practice and was seen throwing after Thursday's session. Right tackle David Edwards, running back Taiwan Deal and fullback Mason Stokke as questionable for the game as well.