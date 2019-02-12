WATCH: Greg Gard breaks down MSU loss
"Obviously disappointed in the outcome and how we executed down the stretch. When you’re in a game like this against a team like this you have to be complete. And the last 10 possessions obviously we weren’t … we’ve got to be able to finish offensive possessions and complete things when we get to the free throw line."
— Greg Gard
