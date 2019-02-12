Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-12 20:58:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Greg Gard breaks down MSU loss

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.
"Obviously disappointed in the outcome and how we executed down the stretch. When you’re in a game like this against a team like this you have to be complete. And the last 10 possessions obviously we weren’t … we’ve got to be able to finish offensive possessions and complete things when we get to the free throw line."
— Greg Gard

___________________________________________________

John Veldhuis covers Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnVeldhuis.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}