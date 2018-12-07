Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with local reporters on Friday morning to talk about sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor winning the 2018 Doak Walker Award on Thursday night. Chryst also spoke about how his team will prepare to take on Miami in the 2018 New Era Pinstripe Bowl at the end of the month, the junior season of quarterback Alex Hornibrook, and the continuing trend of NFL-bound players sitting out of their team's bowl game to shift their focus to preparing for the draft.

Video of Chryst's availability is courtesy of UWBadgers.com.