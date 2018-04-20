MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their final spring practice on Friday night inside Camp Randall Stadium, and head coach Paul Chryst met with local reporters afterwards to talk about how his team finished their camp.

"It was a good finish, I thought," Chryst said after practice. "Sad that it's over. But we got a lot done this spring and we need to carry it forward in to the summer. It's a good little transition time for the guys now - they've got a couple weeks and then they've got finals, a chance to go home and then they come back and we've got to ramp it up for summer. A lot of guys got good work this spring, and overall it was good."

Video of Chryst's interview is courtesy of UWBadgers.com.