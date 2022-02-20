WATCH: Brawl Breakdown - Michigan vs. Wisconsin Basketball

An unfortunate display of lost tempers ended the scene in Madison as Juwan Howard swiped at assistant Wisconsin coach Joe Krabbenhoft at the end of the 77-63 loss to the Badgers. After a heated altercation with head coach Greg Gard, Howard repositioned and swiped at Krabbenhoft, who had seemingly exchanged words with Terrance Williams and possibly made contact with the player. After this initial swipe from Howard, Williams & Moussa Diabate exchanged blows with Jahcobi Neath of Wisconsin before enough staffers were able to corral the scrum.

In this video, I break down the series of plays leading up to the brawl, the brawl itself, a few comments from the post-game press conference, and give my opinion on what I believe the repercussions will be in the aftermath. All in all, it’s a shame for the sport, for both Universities, and both staffs. There’s no place for this in the sport, and there’ll likely be multiple suspensions for coaches and players alike.

