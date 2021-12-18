WATCH: Badgers from Tuesday availability
MADISON -- Wisconsin’s football program had quite the busy week between practices, availabilities, and of course, the 2022 early signing period.
So was BadgerBlitz.com for that matter. We continue to catch up after the whirlwind on the recruiting trail, presenting several interviews with Badgers defensive players from Tuesday’s availability on a variety of topics.
NOSE TACKLE KEEANU BENTON
SAFETY COLLIN WILDER
SAFETY JOHN TORCHIO
CORNERBACK DEAN ENGRAM
CORNERBACK FAION HICKS
INSIDE LINEBACKER LEO CHENAL
