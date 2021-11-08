 Wisconsin Football: Badgers begin preparation for Northwestern
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-08 21:32:39 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Badgers begin preparation for Northwestern

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

MADISON, WIS. -- No. 20 Wisconsin begins preparation for a familiar Big Ten West foe who will head to Madison this week.

That would be Pat Fitzgerald and his Northwestern Wildcats, who enter Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2) with a 3-6 overall record and a 1-5 mark within the Big Ten.

Monday brings media availability for head coach Paul Chryst and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, along with various players. BadgerBlitz.com presents several interviews from earlier in the day, touching on a wide variety of topics.

QUARTERBACK GRAHAM MERTZ

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER NICK HERBIG

OFFENSIVE TACKLE TANOR BORTOLINI

RUNNING BACK BRADY SCHIPPER

WIDE RECEIVER KENDRIC PRYOR

RUNNING BACK JULIUS DAVIS

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}