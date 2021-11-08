WATCH: Badgers begin preparation for Northwestern
MADISON, WIS. -- No. 20 Wisconsin begins preparation for a familiar Big Ten West foe who will head to Madison this week.
That would be Pat Fitzgerald and his Northwestern Wildcats, who enter Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2) with a 3-6 overall record and a 1-5 mark within the Big Ten.
Monday brings media availability for head coach Paul Chryst and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, along with various players. BadgerBlitz.com presents several interviews from earlier in the day, touching on a wide variety of topics.
QUARTERBACK GRAHAM MERTZ
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER NICK HERBIG
OFFENSIVE TACKLE TANOR BORTOLINI
RUNNING BACK BRADY SCHIPPER
WIDE RECEIVER KENDRIC PRYOR
RUNNING BACK JULIUS DAVIS
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook