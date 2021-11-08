WATCH: Badgers begin preparation for Northwestern

MADISON, WIS. -- No. 20 Wisconsin begins preparation for a familiar Big Ten West foe who will head to Madison this week.

That would be Pat Fitzgerald and his Northwestern Wildcats, who enter Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2) with a 3-6 overall record and a 1-5 mark within the Big Ten.

Monday brings media availability for head coach Paul Chryst and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, along with various players. BadgerBlitz.com presents several interviews from earlier in the day, touching on a wide variety of topics.