WATCH: Badgers assistants break down current class of 2022
MADISON -- Wisconsin signed 14 players for its 2022 class on Wednesday. Head coach Paul Chryst and his staff were made available early that afternoon to discuss 13 of the latest group of future Badgers to join the program, as defensive end Isaac Hamm was not announced as a signee at the time of availability.
Check out all the videos from BadgerBlitz.com via our YouTube channel during the assistants' time with reporters on Wednesday. Each coach provides particular insight about these new members to the program and more.
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JIM LEONHARD
CORNERBACKS COACH HANK POTEAT
DEFENSIVE LINE COACH ROSS KOLODZIEJ
TIGHT ENDS COACH MICKEY TURNER
INSIDE LINEBACKERS COACH BOB BOSTAD
SPECIAL TEAMS COACH CHRIS HAERING
ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH/OFFENSIVE LINE COACH JOE RUDOLPH
WIDE RECEIVERS COACH ALVIS WHITTED
