Wisconsin will continue spring camp on Saturday for the fourth of 15 offseason practices. The recruiting department will use each session as an opportunity to host talent from across the country.

Wisconsin offered Michael Roseke, 6-foot-8 and 290 pounds, in April of 2023 during an unofficial visit. The Badgers had the in-state prospect on campus no less than seven times during the course of his recruitment. Roeske racked up offers from Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Michigan prior to his commitment to UW last November. He was on campus most recently in February.

"Talking to Coach Fickell and the rest of the coaching staff," Roeske told BadgerBlitz.com. "Talking to Coach (AJ) Blazek again. I mean, there’s no better place than Wisconsin, so I was ecstatic to get down and talk to all the guys again.”

***Jaimier Scott has been on head coach Luke Fickell's radar dating back to the fall of 2022. The standout from Ohio visited for the first time in April and was back on campus again in November. Scott was most recently in Madison for the Badgers' junior day in February. Commit No. 6 in the junior cycle, Scott chose Wisconsin over scholarships from Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Louisville, among others.

"After talking to Wisconsin, Jaimier is able to play that slot corner as well as that nickel corner for them," Mt. Healthy High School, Jordan Stevens told BadgerBlitz.com. "He can also work outside on an island and rotate in a zone-type of a scheme as well. He loves that he doesn't have to come off the field because he can play zone, man, in the box and outside the box. He's just very versatile."

***Preferred walk-on signee Drew Bramm, a projected inside linebacker, is also headed to Madison this weekend. He flipped from South Dakota State to Wisconsin last fall.

"Being a Badger has been a dream of mine since I can remember," Braam told BadgerBlitz.com. "I've been going to games my whole life, so having the opportunity to play at Wisconsin is a dream come true."