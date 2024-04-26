BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at the expected prospects who are headed to Madison this weekend.

Wisconsin will continue spring camp on Saturday for the 13th of 15 offseason practices. The recruiting department will use each session as an opportunity to host talent from across the country.

Wisconsin offered Michael Roseke, 6-foot-8 and 290 pounds, in April of 2023 during an unofficial visit. The Badgers had the in-state prospect on campus no less than seven times during the course of his recruitment. Roeske racked up offers from Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Michigan prior to his commitment to UW last November. He was on campus most recently earlier this spring.

"Talking to Coach (Luke) Fickell and the rest of the coaching staff," Roeske told BadgerBlitz.com. "Talking to Coach (AJ) Blazek again. I mean, there’s no better place than Wisconsin, so I was ecstatic to get down and talk to all the guys again.”

***Staying inside the state, Grant Dean, a recent commit from Neenah, will make a return visit to UW. The projected safety recently ran 10.8 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

"I think they like the athleticism of Grant. In my opinion...I think now that his speed in track and field, he’s running a 10.8 in the 100 (meter dash), he can chase somebody down. I mean he’s got real speed," Neenah football coach Steve Jung told BadgetBlitz.com. "And I think that’s a big difference, because he’s a thick kid. He’s 6-foot, 190 pounds, he’s super strong, really flexible. Not only versatile on the field but flexibility as an athlete. And he likes the weight room.”

***A number of signees (13) from the 2024 class are also expected to be on campus this weekend.