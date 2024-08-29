PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03SzI1WVZNUldUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdLMjVZVk1SV1QnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Visitor preview: Friday night game will limit Wisconsin's guest list

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin's season opener falls on Friday night, which means its recruiting guest list will be limited in Week 1.

Following is a look at who is expected to be at Camp Randall for the Badgers' night contest against Western Michigan.

COMMITTED PROSPECTS

Wisconsin commit Grant Dean is headed to Wisconsin on Friday.
Wisconsin commit Grant Dean is headed to Wisconsin on Friday. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

***A 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect from Germantown High School, Cooper Catalano was commit No. 4 for Wisconsin in the 2025 class. His primary contact is defensive coordinator Mike Tressel.

Catalano, who chose UW over offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota and Missouri, visited UW no less than six times during the course of his recruitment.

Catalano entered his senior season with 405 career tackles. He has a strong chance to break the state’s career record in that department of 462.

***Wisconsin hosted Grant Dean, an in-state safety from Neenah High School, a handful of times prior to his offer in April. The three-star prospect and all-state pick in 2023 committed less than 24 hours later. Verbal No. 8 in the junior cycle, Dean chose Wisconsin over scholarships from Army, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State and Wyoming.

Dean, who ran the 100-meter dash in 10.8 seconds this spring, had 59 tackles and two interceptions last season. He plans to be at every Wisconsin's home games this fall.

***Torin Pettaway, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound in-state defensive lineman from Middleton High School, committed to Wisconsin on March 7. Before the close of that month, the three-star prospect, in a surprising move, flipped to rival Minnesota. But after an official visit at the start of June and an unofficial just days later, Pettaway was back with the Badgers.

Pettaway, who had 47 total tackles, four sacks and two interceptions this past fall, initially chose Wisconsin over offers from Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC and Washington.

Pettaway, who has just one year of football experience under his belt, was the first big recruiting addition for E.J. Whitlow.

***Wisconsin hosted Luke Emmerich, an athlete from Minnesota, on April 13. The three-star prospect picked up an offer from the Badgers less than two weeks later and committed to UW on May 2. Verbal No. 10 in the junior cycle, Emmerich chose Wisconsin over scholarships from Boston College, California, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State, among others.

Emmerich ran a 10.69-second 100-meter dash in late April.

UNCOMMITTED TARGETS

Wisconsin will host four-star cornerback Dominic Turnbull on Friday.
Wisconsin will host four-star cornerback Dominic Turnbull on Friday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

***This weekend's headliner is Dominic Turnbull, a four-star cornerback from Florida. The junior will be in Madison with his True North Coast Classic Academy teammate Camaul King, a three-star defensive back.

Turnbull, a Rivals250 prospect, already has an offer from the Badgers, in addition to Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska and Pittsburgh. Both will be in Minnesota for its game on Thursday evening.

***Wisconsin offered and hosted in-state offensive lineman Samuel Simpson in June. Position coach AJ Blazek has the Badgers in a great spot early on in his recruitment, and Simpson is headed back to Madison for another unofficial visit.

"Coach Blazek made a big impact right away," Simpson told BadgerBlitz.com. "I like his humor, how he stays in touch, and I can tell he loves football. It's easy to talk about football with him. I like how he coached at camp and how he gets all the coaches involved in the coaching, as well as having players do some leading of the drills."

***Tailback Donovan Triplett will make the trip from Michigan. Wisconsin also hosted the unranked back in May.

***From inside the state, Mitchell Boeder (Kewaunee) and Todd Marx (Appleton East) will also be on campus.

_________________________________________________


